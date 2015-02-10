Stochastic Oscilator

daily routine while working as an employee in the private sector create the mood to be bored. without challenge and income must be limited. if the rest of my life working to be a certain company employees would have difficulty to get everything I want. all the boring stuff that makes my mind spin to figure it out how to make money bida very much. so much so that I'm free from all fear of poverty and so forth. about 4 years ago I read an article about forex trading. This activity seems interesting, then I decided to start with a little ability in the field of trading is very strange to me at that time. Long story short, I find his own trading style by using the stochastic oscillator. everyone would already know about the stochastic oscillator. In this article I will not explain in detail how it works but the stochastic oscillator will only give a story about how one makes it possible to successfully use trading techniques in a way that is simple. using the stochastic oscillator to predict the direction of the currency pair. if the value of the stochastic has shown a figure below 20 then take the position of buy orders and if the stochastic has shown a number above 80 then take short positions. then combine with several techniques such as martingale or trailing stop. all that easy to do and actually resolve the big problem is definitely with the grind gradually instead. if one day meet losses then start again with a belief that you are on the right track. really take long position when the trend is up or sell when the trend is down or however according to the surest way for you to make a profit. which is clearly an unstable emotions when faced with pressure in trading and relatively good technique will take us to the top of the mountain of money. hehe