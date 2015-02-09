10 Monday Reads
Trading Systems

10 Monday Reads

9 February 2015, 21:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
213
  • Booming jobs and falling gas prices make this the best economy in 15 years (WaPo) see also Revisions Made This A Blockbuster Jobs Report (fivethirtyeight)
  • Jeffrey Gundlach’s Surprising Bond Forecast (Barron’s)
  • Who Will Rule the Oil Market? (NY Times) see also Jeremy Grantham Divines Oil Industry’s Future (Barron’s)
  • Bottom Line for S&P 500 Is Top Line as Price-Sales Ratio Expands (Bloomberg)
  • Simple, Bedrock Rules on Personal Finance (WSJ)
  • End Of An Era: RadioShack Files For Bankruptcy (BuzzFeed) see also How RadioShack Helped Build Silicon Valley (Wired)
  • The Ideal Work Schedule, as Determined by Circadian Rhythms (Harvard Business Review)
  • Six Things Technology Has Made Insanely Cheap (Bloomberg)
  • Mobile SniffPhone will detect cancer on a user’s breath (Times of Israel)
  • Favorite new Tumblr: Yanis Varoufakis Doing Things (Tumblr)

What are you reading?

#S&P 500, ebook, book, Jeffrey Gundlach