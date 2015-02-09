10 Monday Reads

Booming jobs and falling gas prices make this the best economy in 15 years (WaPo) see also Revisions Made This A Blockbuster Jobs Report (fivethirtyeight)

Jeffrey Gundlach’s Surprising Bond Forecast (Barron’s)

Who Will Rule the Oil Market? (NY Times) see also Jeremy Grantham Divines Oil Industry’s Future (Barron’s)

Bottom Line for S&P 500 Is Top Line as Price-Sales Ratio Expands (Bloomberg)

Simple, Bedrock Rules on Personal Finance (WSJ)

End Of An Era: RadioShack Files For Bankruptcy (BuzzFeed) see also How RadioShack Helped Build Silicon Valley (Wired)

The Ideal Work Schedule, as Determined by Circadian Rhythms (Harvard Business Review)

Six Things Technology Has Made Insanely Cheap (Bloomberg)

Mobile SniffPhone will detect cancer on a user’s breath (Times of Israel)

Favorite new Tumblr: Yanis Varoufakis Doing Things (Tumblr)

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