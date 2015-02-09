10 Monday Reads

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- Booming jobs and falling gas prices make this the best economy in 15 years (WaPo) see also Revisions Made This A Blockbuster Jobs Report (fivethirtyeight)
- Jeffrey Gundlach’s Surprising Bond Forecast (Barron’s)
- Who Will Rule the Oil Market? (NY Times) see also Jeremy Grantham Divines Oil Industry’s Future (Barron’s)
- Bottom Line for S&P 500 Is Top Line as Price-Sales Ratio Expands (Bloomberg)
- Simple, Bedrock Rules on Personal Finance (WSJ)
- End Of An Era: RadioShack Files For Bankruptcy (BuzzFeed) see also How RadioShack Helped Build Silicon Valley (Wired)
- The Ideal Work Schedule, as Determined by Circadian Rhythms (Harvard Business Review)
- Six Things Technology Has Made Insanely Cheap (Bloomberg)
- Mobile SniffPhone will detect cancer on a user’s breath (Times of Israel)
- Favorite new Tumblr: Yanis Varoufakis Doing Things (Tumblr)
What are you reading?