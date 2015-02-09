FAP Turbo 2 Forex Robot Review

Click here to Visit FAP Turbo 2 Official Website

Introduction to the FAP Turbo 2 Robot

FAP Turbo stands for Forex-Auto-Pilot and it is a famous Forex Robot developed by Steve Carletti, a professional I.T. programmer. The FAP Turbo team has also developed the Forex Striker. FAP Turbo operates as a Forex Scalper opening and closing many positions in short time frames. It costs $149 (onetime fee) and it includes free updates and lifetime customer service. The robot can be used in two (2) Real Accounts. FAP Turbo has sold more than 55,000 copies worldwide and it is an Expert Advisor that runs on MetaTrader4 and MetaTrader5. Among its advantages is the capability to adapt in any trading style, offering the chance to adjust tens of parameters. The new vesrion 2.0 of the Robot includes also Bitcoin trading via the free Bitcoin Signals Indicator.

FAP Turbo 2 Robot Main Features

You may start trading using the FAP Turbo 2 in a demo account before link it to your real Forex account (recommended). Each FAP Turbo 2.0 copy is licensed for two Real Forex Accounts. Fully Automated Forex Robot -Plugs-in and runs as an Auto-Pilot (The Robot is an .ex4 file which runs on MetaTrader). The Trading system is based in detecting a trend and confirm it by using indicators such is Alligator, William's Percent Rate, DeMarker and Fractals. The best performers according to the developers are EURGBP and EURCHF. Low Funds Required, traders may start using the robot with just $50 when using the Forex Scalper. Small profits generated at regular intervals. The target price is usually placed at +6 to +15 pips. Lifetime access to VIP Members area, lifetime Support and Update the Forex Robot. The Forex Robot comes with a series of video tutorials

FAP Turbo 2 Trading Strategies

FAP Turbo offers 2 main strategies:

Short-Term (1M) Forex Scalping (only EURSUD)

Advanced Long-Term (15M) Forex Strategy (EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCHF, USDCAD)

One strategy can operate in a single chart, but you may open multiple charts and using both strategies on multiple currency pairs. The Long-term strategy is designed to avoid trading on risky market conditions. If that strategy is selected the FAP turbo may execute 0-2 trades per week, while the minimum deposit requirements become considerably larger. From the other hand the short-term scalping strategy is briefly explained below.

FAP Turbo PerformanceFAP Turbo 2 Scalping Strategy Analyzed

The selection of the strategy is included in the parameter of the FAP Turbo found as the “Use-Scalper-Strategy”. Here are some key information about the mechanism of the Forex Scalper Strategy.

The scalping strategy operates on EURCHF, EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPCHF, USDCHF and USDCAD currency pairs, exclusively on the M15 chart.

The Scalping strategy concerns 1-5 trades per day and targets profits usually 6-10 pips.

High-Spread Control (new feature in 2.0 version)

By Default the maximum spread allowed is 5 pips, but traders may change manually that setting.

By default the scalping strategy will not work on Fridays when the market can be described as ‘unpredictable’. An additional setting avoids trading on Mondays too.

Fix internal Stop-Loss for protecting funds (extra safety-filters are incorporated also)

FAP Turbo Main Parameters & Settings

Here are some main parameters among the dozens that are offered by the FAP Turbo programmers.

Scalper Strategy Activation → UseScalperStrategy = TRUE

Stealth Mode On / Off → Scalper_StealthMode

Scalper Lot Size → Scalper_UseMM = FALSE

On / Off Money Management → Scalper_UseMM

Max (%) Free Margin Used → Scalper_LotsRiskReductor

Maximum Lot size → Scalper_MaxLots

Time offset (GMT default) → Scalper_GMTOffset

FAP Turbo Review Conclusions

FAP Turbo is a very popular Expert Advisor with all-time record sales worlwide. FAP Turbo is found today at version 2.0. In overall, this is a very high customizable Forex Robot specilialized in trading the Asian Session. The version 2.0 of the robot includes the Bitcoin Indicator for free, plus 2 licenses for real accounts. Free tutorials are provided via the member's area.

