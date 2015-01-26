Demis Roussos, the celebrated Greek singer, dies aged 68 - Egyptian-born singer had been in the private hospital with an undisclosed illness

Greek singer Demis Roussos, who sold more than 60 million records throughout the world, died on January 25 2015 in an Athens hospital at the age of 68.

The Egyptian-born singer, who became popular in the Sixties and Seventies, had been in the private hospital with an undisclosed illness for some time.

Artemios Roussos was born in Alexandria on June 15, 1945 to a Greek father who took the family back to Greece in 1961, following the effects of the Suez Crisis in the mid-Fifties.

Demis started his musical career as a cabaret musician, having learned guitar, trumpet and piano in school. Roussos went on to become a global superstar with his solo hits Forever and Ever, Mr Reason, Goodbye My Love, Goodbye, Velvet Mornings, Lovely Lady Of Arcadia and Quand je t'aime. His theatrical figure, with a flowing dark beard, intense dark eyes and long hair thinning on top, became one of the musical faces of the Seventies.