Technical Analysis. Introduction

There are two major approaches to analyzing the currency market:



fundamental analysis



technical analysis.



The fundamental analysis focuses on the underlying causes of price movements, such as the economic, social, and political forces that drive supply and demand. The technical analysis focuses on the studies of the price movements themselves. Technical analysts use historical data to forecast the direction of future prices.

Technical indicators are mathematical calculations based on historical prices, they are used extensively in technical analysis to predict changes in trends or price patterns. The final part of the technical analysis is a serious of articles introducing two major types of indicators: trend following indicators and oscillators.