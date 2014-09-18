Chinese Palladium, Chinese Gold and US Silver by This Week - thanks to relative peace in eastern Ukraine

The story in precious metals this week was a stronger US dollar pushing down prices for hedging metals - gold and palladium. Platinum and silver took a hit from the strong dollar, as well.



Palladium



After drifting 5.4 percent, US palladium bar dropped to $833.00 per ounce making it the biggest mover on the weekly Global Precious Metals MMI® this week. Chinese palladium bar weakened by 5.2 percent to land at CNY 184.00 ($30.00) per gram. Following a 1.0 percent increase in the week prior, the price of Japanese palladium bar fell 2.5 percent last week to JPY 2,947 ($27.46) per gram.



Platinum



The price of Chinese platinum bar decreased to CNY 287.00 ($46.79) per gram, a 3.4 percent decline from the previous week. The price of US platinum bar dropped 2.4 percent this week, closing out the third consecutive week of falling prices at $1,360 per ounce. After a 1.9 percent decline, Japanese platinum bar closed out the week at JPY 4,693 ($43.73) per gram.

Gold







Chinese gold bullion fell 2.4 percent over the past week to CNY 244.22 ($39.82) per gram. For the third week in a row, the price of Indian gold bullion dropped, falling 1.7 percent to INR 27,126 ($445.92) per 10 grams.







The price of US gold bullion fell 1.6 percent over the past week to $1,233 per ounce. This was the third week in a row of declining prices. After a 0.6 percent decline, Japanese gold bullion closed out the week at JPY 4,259 ($39.68) per gram.

Silver







The price of US silver fell 1.9 percent over the past week to $18.61 per ounce. This was the third week in a row of declining prices. Indian silver fell 1.6 percent over the past week to INR 41,400 ($680.57) per kilogram. The price of Chinese silver declined 1.3 percent over the past week, settling at CNY 4,120 ($671.70) per kilogram. Japanese silver prices were off slightly at JPY 639.00 ($5.95) per 10 grams, down from JPY 647.00 ($6.15) a week ago.