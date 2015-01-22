Goldman Sachs's Cohn and IMF's Lagarde speak at World Economic Forum in Davos

The bosses of Goldman Sachs and the International Monetary Fund speak out their views on some of the issues the global economy is facing today.
- Gary Cohn, the president and chief operating officer of
Goldman Sachs, said on Thursday that countries around the
world are already engaged in a currency war in a bid to boost
growth.
- Gary Cohn, the president and chief operating officer of
Goldman Sachs, said on Thursday that countries around the
world are already engaged in a currency war in a bid to boost
growth.
"We are in currency wars," Cohn told a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum. "The prevailing view is that the easy way to stimulate economic growth is to have a low currency."
- Christine Lagarde,
the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said today that
she expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this year. She described this as "good news", reflecting the strength of the U.S. economy.
- Christine Lagarde,
the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said today that
she expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this year.
She described this as "good news", reflecting the strength of the U.S. economy.