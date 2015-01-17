10 Weekend Reads

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- Google Search Will Be Your Next Brain (Medium)
- How stories change hearts and brains (Aeon) see also What are some of the most mind-blowing facts that sound like “BS”, but are actually true? (Quora)
- Drones are getting better faster than anyone expected (The Verge)
- We Know How You Feel: Computers are learning to read emotion, and the business world can’t wait. (New Yorker)
- The Cannabis Queen of Beverly Hills (NYT Magazine)
- 2014 Breaks Heat Record, Challenging Global Warming Skeptics (NYT) see also Scientists react to warmest year: 2014 underscores ‘undeniable fact’ of human-caused climate change (WaPo)
- Inside the World’s Most Advanced Coffee Laboratory (Vice)
- The NY Police vs. the Mayor (NYRoB) see also The NY Police Union’s Civil War (Daily Beast)
- The Picasso Variations: Why the painter’s late work veers from the sloppy to the sublime. (The Nation)
- The Dark Science of Pop Music (The Atlantic) see also In Music, Uniformity Sells (The Atlantic)
What are you reading?