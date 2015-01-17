10 Weekend Reads
Trading Systems

10 Weekend Reads

17 January 2015, 16:08
BlondieNews
BlondieNews
0
218
  • Google Search Will Be Your Next Brain (Medium)
  • How stories change hearts and brains (Aeon) see also What are some of the most mind-blowing facts that sound like “BS”, but are actually true? (Quora)
  • Drones are getting better faster than anyone expected (The Verge)
  • We Know How You Feel: Computers are learning to read emotion, and the business world can’t wait. (New Yorker)
  • The Cannabis Queen of Beverly Hills (NYT Magazine)
  • 2014 Breaks Heat Record, Challenging Global Warming Skeptics (NYT) see also Scientists react to warmest year: 2014 underscores ‘undeniable fact’ of human-caused climate change (WaPo)
  • Inside the World’s Most Advanced Coffee Laboratory (Vice)
  • The NY Police vs. the Mayor (NYRoB) see also The NY Police Union’s Civil War (Daily Beast)
  • The Picasso Variations: Why the painter’s late work veers from the sloppy to the sublime. (The Nation)
  • The Dark Science of Pop Music (The Atlantic) see also In Music, Uniformity Sells (The Atlantic)

What are you reading?

#NY Police, Picasso, Beverly Hills, Google Search