10 Weekend Reads

Google Search Will Be Your Next Brain (Medium)

How stories change hearts and brains (Aeon) see also What are some of the most mind-blowing facts that sound like “BS”, but are actually true? (Quora)



What are some of the most mind-blowing facts that sound like “BS”, but are actually true? (Quora) Drones are getting better faster than anyone expected (The Verge)



We Know How You Feel: Computers are learning to read emotion, and the business world can’t wait. (New Yorker)



The Cannabis Queen of Beverly Hills (NYT Magazine)



2014 Breaks Heat Record, Challenging Global Warming Skeptics (NYT) see also Scientists react to warmest year: 2014 underscores ‘undeniable fact’ of human-caused climate change (WaPo)



Inside the World’s Most Advanced Coffee Laboratory (Vice)



The NY Police vs. the Mayor (NYRoB) see also The NY Police Union’s Civil War (Daily Beast)



The NY Police Union’s Civil War (Daily Beast) The Picasso Variations: Why the painter’s late work veers from the sloppy to the sublime. (The Nation)



The Dark Science of Pop Music (The Atlantic) see also In Music, Uniformity Sells (The Atlantic)

What are you reading?

