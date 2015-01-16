Weekly digest Jan 12-16: euro to handle recent shocks, Morgan Stanley currency forecasts 2015, Xiaomi to compete with iPhone

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency forecasts, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.



Top news of the week: the SNB move, eurozone deflation and uncertainty about the Greek elections - recent shocks hit the eurozone currency

Forex news: Swiss franc jumps to a record, euro plunges, dollar regains ground



This week's main events, analysis: ECB decision, lessons from Switzerland, British inflation



Company news: Google to suspend the glass experiment, Xiaomi to compete with iPhone, Schlumberger to cut 9,000 jobs

