Weekly digest Jan 12-16: euro to handle recent shocks, Morgan Stanley currency forecasts 2015, Xiaomi to compete with iPhone

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency forecasts, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: the SNB move, eurozone deflation and uncertainty about the Greek elections - recent shocks hit the eurozone currency
- The Economist: The sliding euro. Heading for parity
- Finances.com: Euro slides after SNB, pressure remains ahead of ECB
- The Guardian: Anxiety rises over eurozone's falling prices, but Draghi's hands may be tied
- Seeking Alpha: Expect The Unexpected
- MQL5 Blogs: Swiss franc jumps to record against euro
- Bloomberg: Morgan Stanley Says Buy Dollar After Swiss Ditch Euro-Franc Cap
- CNBC: No risk of 'deflation spiral' in Europe: German minister
- The Conversation US: Europe must drop austerity and end Greece's pain to save euro
- Bloomberg: Syriza for Greece Doesn’t Mean Leaving the Euro
- Brookings Institution: Will the Greek Election Ultimately Break the Euro?
- The Economist: The era of Syriza
- Reuters: Sterling surges to 7-year high against euro after shock SNB move
Forex news: Swiss franc jumps to a record, euro plunges, dollar regains ground
- Pound Sterling Live: Morgan Stanley Currency Forecasts 2015
- FXStreet: Swiss Franc Shocker May Make for Muted End to Trading Week
- The Economist: Currencies. Going cuckoo for the Swiss
- Investing.com: Forex - EUR/USD off 11-year lows, gains seen limited
- FXEmpire: GBP/USD Forecast January 16, 2015, Technical Analysis
- FXStreet: GBP/USD hits fresh daily highs at 1.5230, US CPI in focus
- FXEmpire: AUD/USD Forecast January 16, 2015, Technical Analysis
AuctionForex: Daily Report: SNB Triggered Market Volatility Continues
This week's main events, analysis: ECB decision, lessons from Switzerland, British inflation
- The New York Times: Economic Lessons From Switzerland’s One-Day, 18 Percent Currency Rise
- CNBC: Intel guidance won't help stock market; will CPI?
- Irish Independent: Troika's days are numbered following ECJ's decision on ECB bond buying: Olli Rehn
- The Guardian: Inflation is low and heading lower - but don’t bank on deflation
- Reuters: Euro zone Dec prices fall confirmed ahead of ECB decision
- The Guardian: IMF chief praises British economy
- MQL5 Blogs: British inflation declines to its lowest level since May 2000
- CNNMoney: China growth expected to miss government target
- MQL5 Blogs: US producer prices register biggest fall in more than three years
- The New York Times: The Depression’s Unheeded Lessons
- Xinhua: Global economy faces strong headwind despite low oil prices
Company news: Google to suspend the glass experiment, Xiaomi to compete with iPhone, Schlumberger to cut 9,000 jobs
- CNBC: Google to stop selling 1st version of Glass; reorganized unit to report to Nest CEO: DJ
- BBC News: Apple 'deeply offended' by BBC story
- ABC News: China's Xiaomi Takes Aim at Apple With New Phone
- CNNMoney: Xiaomi's new phone wants to be an iPhone killer
- Seeking Alpha: Xiaomi Sued In Shanghai, Wooed By Facebook
- MQL5 Blogs: GoPro shares sink on Apple news
- BBC News: Amazon faces EU tax avoidance probe
- Forbes: Amazon's Tax Dodging In Luxembourg Might Have Been State Aid Says European Union
- MQL5 Blogs: JP Morgan Chase, ready for new fines after paying over $1bn in legal charges
- The Guardian: Schlumberger to cut 9,000 jobs as oil prices plunge
- Forbes: Schlumberger Profit Takes A Hit On Oil Blues
- The Guardian: BP tops FTSE risers on hopes of lower Gulf spill fine
Erudition for traders: Easy way to get rich, trade the news, expenses you do not plan for
- Barron's: 14 Dividend-Growing Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MQL5 Blogs: 10 Thursday Reads
- MarketWatch: Easy way to get rich: Buy the most-hated stocks
- MQL5 Blogs: Video tutorial - Trade the News: How to Interpret the Retail Sales Number
- MarketWatch: 5 expenses you don’t plan for, but should