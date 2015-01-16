Weekly digest Jan 12-16: euro to handle recent shocks, Morgan Stanley currency forecasts 2015, Xiaomi to compete with iPhone
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest Jan 12-16: euro to handle recent shocks, Morgan Stanley currency forecasts 2015, Xiaomi to compete with iPhone

16 January 2015, 12:04
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency forecasts, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

Top news of the week: the SNB move, eurozone deflation and uncertainty about the Greek elections - recent shocks hit the eurozone currency

Forex news: Swiss franc jumps to a record, euro plunges, dollar regains ground

This week's main events, analysis: ECB decision, lessons from Switzerland, British inflation

Company news: Google to suspend the glass experiment, Xiaomi to compete with iPhone, Schlumberger to cut 9,000 jobs

Erudition for traders: Easy way to get rich, trade the news, expenses you do not plan for

#GoPro, Apple, Morgan Stanley, weekly digest, Xiaomi, self-development for traders, currency forecast