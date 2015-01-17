Mexico IPC Stock Index Forecast 2015

0
512
The Mexican IPC index (Indice de Precios y Cotizaciones) is a major stock market index which tracks the performance of leading companies listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. It is made up of a selection of shares that are representative of all the shares listed on the exchange from various sectors across the economy. It is a capitalization weighted index. The IPC index has a base value of 0.78 as of October 30, 1978.IPC Stock Index Forecast Index Value. Average of Month :
|Month
|Date
|Forecast
Value
|50%
Correct +/-
|80%
Correct +/-
|0
|Nov 2014
|44,421.0
|+/-0
|+/-0
|1
|Dec 2014
|43,310
|+/-614
|+/-1,167
|2
|Jan 2015
|42,054
|+/-810
|+/-1,539
|3
|Feb 2015
|39,573
|+/-953
|+/-1,810
|4
|Mar 2015
|40,088
|+/-1,069
|+/-2,031
|5
|Apr 2015
|37,722
|+/-1,169
|+/-2,221
|6
|May 2015
|37,496
|+/-1,257
|+/-2,389
Mexico's IPC Stock Index
Past Trend
Present Value & Future Projection