Mexico IPC Stock Index Forecast 2015

The Mexican IPC index (Indice de Precios y Cotizaciones) is a major stock market index which tracks the performance of leading companies listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. It is made up of a selection of shares that are representative of all the shares listed on the exchange from various sectors across the economy. It is a capitalization weighted index. The IPC index has a base value of 0.78 as of October 30, 1978.

Month Date Forecast

Value 50%

Correct +/- 80%

Correct +/- 0 Nov 2014 44,421.0 +/-0 +/-0 1 Dec 2014 43,310 +/-614 +/-1,167 2 Jan 2015 42,054 +/-810 +/-1,539 3 Feb 2015 39,573 +/-953 +/-1,810 4 Mar 2015 40,088 +/-1,069 +/-2,031 5 Apr 2015 37,722 +/-1,169 +/-2,221 6 May 2015 37,496 +/-1,257 +/-2,389







