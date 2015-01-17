Mexico IPC Stock Index Forecast 2015
The Mexican IPC index (Indice de Precios y Cotizaciones) is a major stock market index which tracks the performance of leading companies listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. It is made up of a selection of shares that are representative of all the shares listed on the exchange from various sectors across the economy. It is a capitalization weighted index. The IPC index has a base value of 0.78 as of October 30, 1978.

IPC Stock Index Forecast Index Value. Average of Month :

Month Date Forecast
Value		 50%
Correct +/-		 80%
Correct +/-
0 Nov 2014 44,421.0 +/-0 +/-0
1 Dec 2014 43,310 +/-614 +/-1,167
2 Jan 2015 42,054 +/-810 +/-1,539
3 Feb 2015 39,573 +/-953 +/-1,810
4 Mar 2015 40,088 +/-1,069 +/-2,031
5 Apr 2015 37,722 +/-1,169 +/-2,221
6 May 2015 37,496 +/-1,257 +/-2,389


Mexico's IPC Stock Index Past Trend Present Value & Future Projection


