Taiwan, Hong Kongs stocks close lower on Wednesday

On Wednesday Taiwan stocks closed 0.55 pct lower and Hong Kong stocks declined 0.43 pct.

Taiwan's share prices closed down 0.55 percent on Wednesday with the weighted index down 51.57 points at 9,180.23, according to news reaching here from Taipei.

Turnover totaled 91.99 billion new Taiwan dollars (about 2.89 billion U.S. dollars) during the trading session.



Hong Kong stocks closed down 103. 37 points, or 0.43 percent to 24,112.60 points on Wednesday.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index traded between 24,056.22 and 24, 326.70. Turnover totaled 89.94 billion HK dollars (about 11.59 billion U.S. dollars).