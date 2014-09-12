Trading the News: USD Retail Sales to Increase for Sixth Time in 2014

0
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
A marked picked up in private sector consumption may encourage the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) normalize monetary policy sooner rather than later, and we may see a growing number of central bank officials adopt a more hawkish tone for monetary policy as the board looks to conclude its asset-purchase program at the October 29 meeting.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish USD Trade: U.S. Retail Sales Climb 0.6% or Greater
EUR/USD Daily
EURUSD M5 : 50 pips price movement by USD - Retail Sales news event
- Need red, five-minute candle following the release to consider a short trade on EUR/USD
- If market reaction favors a long dollar trade, sell EUR/USD with two separate position
- Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit
- Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long EUR/USD trade
- Implement same setup as the bullish dollar trade, just in the opposite direction
- Will continue to favor downside targets as RSI holds in oversold territory & retains bearish momentum.
- Interim Resistance: 1.3220 (50.0% retracement) to 1.3230 (61.8% retracement)
- Interim Support: 1.2800 pivot to 1.2810 (61.8% expansion)
July 2014 U.S. Advance Retail Sales
|Period
|Data Released
|Estimate
|Actual
| Pips Change
(1 Hour post event )
| Pips Change
(End of Day post event)
|JUL 2014
|8/13/2014 12:30 GMT
|0.2%
|0.0%
|+27
|+3
