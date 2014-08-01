Bollinger Bands Indicator for Technical Analysis

The Bollinger Bands are self adjusting which means the bands widen and narrow depending on volatility.

Standard Deviation is the statistical measure of the volatility used to calculate the widening or narrowing of the bands. Standard deviation will be higher when prices are changing significantly and lower when markets are calmer.

When volatility is high the Bands widen.

When volatility is low the Bands narrows.

The Bollinger Squeeze

Narrowing of Bands is a sign of consolidation and is known as the Bollinger band squeeze.



When the Bollinger Bands display narrow standard deviation it is usually a time of consolidation, and it is a signal that there will be a price breakout and it shows people are adjusting their positions for a new move. Also, the longer the prices stay within the narrow bands the greater the chance of a breakout







The Bollinger Bulge

The widening of Bands is a sign of a breakout and is known as the Bulge.

Bollinger Bands that are far apart can serve as a signal that a trend reversal is approaching. In the example below, the bands get very wide as a result of high volatility on the down swing. The trend reverses as prices reach an extreme level according to statistics and the theory of normal distribution. The "bulge" predicts the change to downtrend.







