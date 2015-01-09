India's BSE Sensex Stock Market Index 2015 Forecast

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is an Indian stock exchange located at Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Established in 1875 and is considered to be one of Asia’s fastest stock exchanges, with a speed of 200 microseconds and one of India’s leading exchange groups and one of the oldest stock exchanges in South Asia region. More than 5,000 companies are listed on BSE, making it the world's top exchange in terms of listed members. The companies listed on BSE Ltd. command a total market capitalization of USD 1.6 trillion as of June 2014. It is also one of the world’s top twenty stock exchanges by market capitalization.

The Bombay Stock Exchange is the oldest exchange in Asia. It traces its history to 1855, when four Gujarati and one Parsi stockbroker would gather under banyan trees in front of Mumbai's Town Hall. The location of these meetings changed many times as the number of brokers constantly increased. The group eventually moved to Dalal Street in 1874 and in 1875 became an official organization known as "The Native Share & Stock Brokers Association".

