Dow Jones, fractal structure (time frame 1 hour / 01/31/2022).

Taking into account the fractal structure formed on February 1, 2022 on the chart of the Dow Jones index, built with a time frame of 1 hour, we can assume that the 2nd segment of the fractal, which is indicated in blue, is completing.

The 1st segment of the blue fractal formed in the form of the F33 fractal from the Alphabet of Niro Attractors, which is indicated on the chart in purple.

In this case, the upcoming dynamics of the Dow Jones index will be downward as part of the formation of the 3rd segment of the blue fractal, the completion of which will form a fractal, which will be the 3rd segment of the fractal of a larger order, which is indicated on the chart in red.



Taking into account the global fractal structure, it can be assumed that within the framework of the formation of 3 segments of fractals, which are indicated on the chart in blue and red, the values of the Dow Jones index may drop to the level of 27,000 points.







Monitoring of current models of future price dynamics on the costforecast channel.