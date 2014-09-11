EURCAD WEEK 37

Summery:

Primary Trend: Bearish (see last red dot)



Secondary Trend: Bearish (see last zigzag)



Resistance: 1,42300 (FIBO 100)

Support: 1,39200 (FIBO 161.8)

Comment: Downtrend from primary is trying to find a support on FIBO 161.8. We see on current bar that probably we are at the down peak of secondary trend and we may see a correction from primary that could bring prices till FIBO 100 at 1,44000.



Suggestion: Considering that primary trend is bearish (last red dot) for thoose who have short positions I suggest to keep it till the formation of a new down peak (new red dot). Otherwise stay neutral till price breaks down FIBO 161.8 or turns back to FIBO 100 to enter short.



Good Luck!







