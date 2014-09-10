AUDUSD WEEK 37

Summery:

Primary Trend: Bullish (see down peak red dot)



Secondary Trend: Bearish (see last zigzag)



Resistance: 0,92200 (FIBO 100)

Support: 0,90300 (FIBO 161.8)

Comment: the actual downtrend is the second since the down peak in Jan 2014. During the first downtrend price has tested FIBO 100 and seems that this time wants to test FIBO 161.8. From Oscillator we may notice that since minimum peak we didn't see yet price go inside on overbought situation. Maybe the Main Bullish Trend will restart within different weeks or few months.



Suggestion: Remain neutral and enter long after price turns higher than FIBO 100 or after touches FIBO 161.8 and keep it till the formation of a new high peak (new high red dot)



Good Luck!







