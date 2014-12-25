VIDEO LESSON - Global Deflation and Ways to Trade It

Key Points:1. Deflation is largely about a decline in economic growth2. Current talks of global deflation tend to focus on a rise in emerging market debt and a rejection on the part of investors to inexpensively finance more emerging market debt3. This makes it hard for emerging market economies to grow4. In turn, commodities have less demand and commodity prices fall5. Moreover, capital flees emerging markets and seeks the US dollar and US government debt as safety

6. The US dollar and US Treasury bonds rally in deflation







From Bloomberg:





Even with the Federal Reserve reminding investors that policy makers remain on course to raise interest rates next year, one corner of the bond market is warning of the risk of deflation. The difference in yields between Treasury two-year notes and comparable maturity inflation-indexed securities turned negative yesterday for the first time since the aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2009. The measure, known as the break-even rate, is generally seen as reflecting investors’ expectations for inflation over the life of the securities. Fed Chair Janet Yellen downplayed the notion at the press conference after the conclusion of yesterday’s two-day policy meeting. Falling break-even rates may represent a decline in the inflation premium risk or the range of inflation outcomes investors are taking into consideration, she said. One of the justifications for the Fed to raise rates for the first time since 2006 is to keep consumer price increases from getting out of control.











