OVERVIEW OF THE CURRENT SITUATION. AUDNZD.
Trading Systems

OVERVIEW OF THE CURRENT SITUATION. AUDNZD.

1 July 2014, 10:26
Dmitry Zmitrovich
Dmitry Zmitrovich
0
176
So, a pair will be a breakthrough channel, which indicates the desire to move up.

On some timeframe new channels do not appear, refer you to the previous review: OVERVIEW OF THE CURRENT SITUATION. AUDNZD.30.06.

Let me remind you that the review was prepared using indicator Pivot Channels. Free version of this indicator can be found here Pivot Channels Demo

Итак H4.    


Смотрим M30. 

 

Properties of the last open channels:AUDNZD,M30: Volatility of channel = 0.504, Spike of channel = 0.532, Spike of breakthrough = 0.882Force of breakthrough = 0.93, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 0.80,  RSI Exp.This channel is child  of channel on D1

 

We will monitor the situation... 