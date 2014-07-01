So, a pair will be a breakthrough channel, which indicates the desire to move up.

On some timeframe new channels do not appear, refer you to the previous review: OVERVIEW OF THE CURRENT SITUATION. AUDNZD.30.06.

Let me remind you that the review was prepared using indicator Pivot Channels. Free version of this indicator can be found here Pivot Channels Demo.

Итак H4.





Смотрим M30.

Properties of the last open channels:AUDNZD,M30: Volatility of channel = 0.504, Spike of channel = 0.532, Spike of breakthrough = 0.882, Force of breakthrough = 0.93, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 0.80, RSI Exp.This channel is child of channel on D1.

We will monitor the situation...