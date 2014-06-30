OVERVIEW OF THE CURRENT SITUATION. AUDNZD. 30.06. Update 17:47 (GMT+4).

The overview was prepared using Pivot Channels. For those who do not have this indicator, you can use the free version Pivot Channels Demo. Demo-version is a full version of the indicator except to the extent that this version works on time-frames H4. and older.

Properties of channels will share the bad, good, very good, and each have her color.

W1.

Properties of the last open channel: AUDNZD,Weekly: Volatility of channel = 0.575, Spike of channel = 1.000, Spike of breakthrough = 0.852, Force of breakthrough = 0.54, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 0.67, RSI Exp , RSI Simple

D1.

Properties of the last open channel:Pivot Channels AUDNZD,Daily: Volatility of channel = 0.586, Spike of channel = 1.000, Spike of breakthrough = 1.000, Force of breakthrough = 0.47, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 1.00, RSI Exp , RSI Simple.

H4.





Properties of the last open channel:AUDNZD,H4: Volatility of channel = 0.744, Spike of channel = 1.000, Spike of breakthrough = 0.000, Force of breakthrough = 0.90, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 0.25, RSI Exp.

H1.

M30.

Properties of the last open channe: AUDNZD,M30: Volatility of channel = 0.514, Spike of channel = 1.250, Spike of breakthrough = 0.500, Force of breakthrough = 0.56, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 1.50, RSI Exp