GBPUSD Technical Analysis 2014, 21.12 - 28.12: Ranging Bearish with 1.5540 Key Resistance - Ready For Next Breakdown?

D1 price is on primary bearish market condition with secondary ranging:
- The price is located below Ichimoku cloud/kumo with Senkou Span A line as the nearest kumo border
- Chinkou Span line is situated to be very near the price to be ready for next possible breakout or breakdown
- Nearest support level is 1.5540
- Nearest resistance level is 1.5785
W1 price is on primary bearish market condition with 1.5540 support level.
MN price
is on bearish breakdown by breaking 1.5589 support level with Chinkou
Span line of Ichimoku indicator crossed the price from above to below on close W1 bar.
If D1 price will break 1.5540
support level so the primary bearish breadown will be continuing
If D1 price will break 1.5785 resistance level so the market rally will be started with possible reversal to bullish condition
If not so we may see the ranging within bearish market condition.
- Recommendation for long: watch D1 price to break 1.5785 resistance for possible buy trade
- Recommendation
to go short: watch D1 price to break 1.5540 support level for possible sell trade
- Trading Summary: bearish
UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on GBPUSD price movement for this coming week)
2014-12-22 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Existing Home Sales]
2014-12-23 09:30 GMT (or 11:30 MQ MT5 time) | [GBP - Current Account]
2014-12-23 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - GDP]
2014-12-23 15:00 GMT (or 17:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - New Home Sales]
2014-12-24 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Unemployment Claims]
Please note : some US (and CNY) high/medium impacted news events (incl speeches) are also affected on GBPUSD price movement
|Resistance
|Support
|1.5785
|1.5589
|1.5944
|1.5540
|1.6183
|N/A
SUMMARY : bearish