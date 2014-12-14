Review Hybrid Grid Strategy Wk 50&51

In this article I will provide my view on the EUR/CAD, USD/CAD and GBP/AUD. These are the pairs that I am currently interested in or was interested in last week for trading with the Hybrid Grid strategy. I will pick one to analyse in more detail from the pairs that have not been discussed yet recently.

- All trades are based on specific rules according to the FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy.

This article will provide:

The weekly currency chart for the analyzed pair.

The weekly(decision) TA chart for the analyzed pair.

A Technical analysis for the analyzed pair of the Daily, Weekly and Monthly chart.

Possible positions for the coming week and positions taken.

According to the TA Charts, the "Currency score" and the "Ranking & Rating list", all the pairs in the Top 10 of the "Ranking & Rating list" are good to trade except for EUR/AUD. These are 2 weaker currencies with a currency score difference of only 3.There are some rules for taking positions according to the FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid Strategy. The strategy can open multiple positions of a currency pair but each currency may only be present once in the same direction in the pairs chosen for trading. It means that not all the possible positions of this coming week can be opened. For more information see FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid Strategy . Another rule is that a pair outside the Bollinger Band in the Weekly chart is considered overbought/oversold.For the coming week no positions will be opened because of the holidays coming soon and the lower liquidity in the coming period.Last week (pending) orders were placed for the EUR/CAD, USD/CAD and the GBP/AUD with, unfortunately, loss 3x EUR/CAD and profit 2x USD/CAD and 1x GBP/AUD. See the Performance page on my blog for more details.

Open/pending positions of last week

In the daily chart the Ichimoku is not meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in positive territory and looking strong.

The Parabolic SAR is long showing the preferred pattern of higher stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.

As can be seen in the Currency Score chart in my previous article of this weekend Forex Weekly Currency Score Wk 51, the AUD is having a score of 1 and the GBP a score of 5. With a Currency score difference of 4 and the GBP having a classification of an average performer currency while the AUD is a weaker currency it is an interesting pair in the coming week for going long.

The position in the Ranking and Rating list in the last weeks also shows that the pair is attractive for taking long positions. In the current list of this weekend Forex Ranking & Rating Wk 51 the pair has a rank of 6. This list is used as additional information besides the Currency score and the Technical analysis charts.

Besides the general information mentioned the outlook in the TA charts also makes it an attractive opportunity.





On the monthly(context) chart the indicators are looking reasonable for going long.

The Ichimoku is not meeting all the conditions with price being in the cloud. The MA's crossed but this did not happen above the cloud.

The MACD is in positive area and regaining strength.

The Parabolic SAR is short but showing the preferred pattern of higher stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.

Since the monthly chart is used to get the context how that pair is developing for the long term the indicators are looking fine because they are showing strength in the current uptrend.

On the weekly(decision) chart the indicators are looking strong for going long.

The Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in positive area regaining strength.

The Parabolic SAR is long but not showing the preferred pattern of higher stop loss on opening of new long and short positions. However this pattern is being developed with new highs made in the recent period.

On the daily(timing) chart the indicators are looking strong for going long.

The Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in positive area and looking strong.

The Parabolic SAR is long but not showing the preferred pattern of higher stop loss on opening of new long and short positions. However this pattern is being developed with new highs made in the recent period.



GBP/AUD Weekly chart



