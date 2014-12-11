EUR/USD Counter-trend Strategy with EA

Then, all we need to do is hit analyze and let the algorithms do the hard work.

Long Rules

What we see right off the bat is that the CCI produced the strongest long signal. We are looking for:

The highest ratio of the long signal strength (dark green) to the long opportunities (light green) in a single bar.

The height difference between the long opportunities bar and short opportunities bar in a single bin (the long opportunities are always on the left side of the bin).

The total number of opportunities in the bin (cumulative height of the long and short bars in a bin).

We’ll select the -83 bin to go long as our first condition. We can calculate the range of bin by finding the midpoint between two consecutive bin values. By going long when the CCI was between -41.5 (the midpoint between the -83 and 0.0 bin) and -124.5 (the midpoint between the -83 and -170 bin) we were able to build a fairly successful strategy: 53.27% accurate over 963 trades and about 12% return and an average return per trade of $1.18.

Let’s add conditions for the MACD Histogram. What’s interesting, and not too surprising, is the algorithm found that the MACD histogram was able to produce the strongest signal as a mean-reversion indicator, or trend reversal. We can see this by the strong buy signals generated when the MACD Histogram was negative.

We’ll select the 0.0 and -.00076 bins that best satisfy our three conditions above.

Our final long strategy is to go long when the 14-period CCI is between -41.5 and -124.5, while the MACD Histogram was less than 0.00038 (the upper edge of the 0.0 bin) and greater than -0.00114 (the lower edge of the -.00076 bin).

This produces a much more promising set of rules. We were able to achieve slightly less return (8%) but in only 674 trades and with the same average return per trade of $1.18 and a higher accuracy of 54.30%. Though the return per trade is the same with the added criteria from the MACD Histogram, I prefer the extra confirmation that we are in a trend reversal and the added accuracy is a nice benefit as well- giving me more room to play with my risk and money management parameters when I trade this strategy live.

Let’s repeat the process for our short rules.

Short Rules

Once again we see that the CCI provides the stronger signal. This time we will select the bin(s) that have:

A high dark red to light red ratio.

A large difference between long and short bins.

A large sample size.

We will select the 1.7e+2 (170) bin, setting our rules to be when the CCI is between 128.5 and 211.5 (the lower and upper edges of our bin).

With just going short within that range, we see a decent return, about 7.6%, which is about the same as a buy and hold strategy with much less volatility, with very high accuracy, 60.60%, and high return per trade of $1.76 in 434 trades.

Let’s see if we can add the MACD Histogram filter that will further increase our average return per trade and accuracy without sacrificing too much of the return.

We will select the 0.0, 0.00076 and 0.0015 bins, leading to rules of going short when the MACD Histogram is above -0.00038 (the lower edge of the 0.00 bin) and below 0.00188 (the upper edge of the 0.0015 bin).