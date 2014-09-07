All About the Crosses: GBP/CHF

GBPCHF



GBP/CHF experiences a high degree of volatility, and is perfect for traders who like to catch big moves in the market! It is the most popular carry trade in the FX market aside from GBP/JPY.

For a pair with high volatility like the GBP/CHF, Fibonacci lines are an excellent way to identify price levels to which the pair will retrace after a big move. Slow stochastics can also reveal potential reversal points - ideal places to enter and exit the market when it is not trending. This pair also tends to hesitate near its 100-day simple moving average.

The best time for active traders to trade GBP/CHF is when the US and European sessions overlap, from 8:00 AM EST to 11:00 AM EST; however, moves in this volatile pair can be substantial even intra-day.



What moves GBPCHF



Comments from the Bank of England

Since GBP/CHF is a very popular carry trade, changes in the interest rate outlook can significantly affect the value.

Since GBP/CHF is a very popular carry trade, changes in the interest rate outlook can significantly affect the value. UK inflation data

The Bank of England tightens interest to control inflation, so the market watches inflation data to anticipate upcoming changes.

The Bank of England tightens interest to control inflation, so the market watches inflation data to anticipate upcoming changes. UK growth

Growth in the UK is carefully monitored for any signs of a downturn or upturn. Growth can affect inflation, which in turn can affect interest rates.



Fundamentals to Watch



BoE Meeting

Policy statements from the Bank of England. Changes in interest rates will affect this pair since it is a carry trading pair.

Policy statements from the Bank of England. Changes in interest rates will affect this pair since it is a carry trading pair. UK Unemployment

Amid fears of a "jobless recovery," the market has become very sensitive to this indicator, which measures new jobs created in the UK.

Amid fears of a "jobless recovery," the market has become very sensitive to this indicator, which measures new jobs created in the UK. UK Retail Sales

Measure of the level of consumer interest in the UK. Consumer spending is one way to measure robustness and growth in the economy.

Measure of the level of consumer interest in the UK. Consumer spending is one way to measure robustness and growth in the economy. UK Inflation

Inflation is closely watched since it can affect Bank of England interest rate policy.

Inflation is closely watched since it can affect Bank of England interest rate policy. UK Housing Prices

The UK interest rate outlook is closely tied to how the housing market is doing; if growth is too little or too great it can affect monetary policy.

The UK interest rate outlook is closely tied to how the housing market is doing; if growth is too little or too great it can affect monetary policy. Swiss KoF Leading Indicators

A composite of business surveys from various sectors of the economy (industry, retail and wholesale). It is combined to form a leading indicator that aims to project GDP growth approximately 8 months into the future.

A composite of business surveys from various sectors of the economy (industry, retail and wholesale). It is combined to form a leading indicator that aims to project GDP growth approximately 8 months into the future. Swiss CPI

Consumer Price Index. A measure of inflation in Switzerland; a significant change may have implications for interest rate policy in Switzerland.

Consumer Price Index. A measure of inflation in Switzerland; a significant change may have implications for interest rate policy in Switzerland. Comments from Swiss officials

Watched for any indications of change in Swiss monetary policy.

Watched for any indications of change in Swiss monetary policy. Swiss GDP

Gross Domestic Product. A measure of growth and productivity in the Swiss economy.

Gross Domestic Product. A measure of growth and productivity in the Swiss economy. SNB Rate Decisions

Any changes in the interest rate by the Swiss National Bank has implications for the pair as a carry trade.











