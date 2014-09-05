10 Friday Reads

Goldman on Abenomics’ moment of reckoning (FT Alphaville)

This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things (Motley Fool)



Wolf : Holdouts give vultures a bad name (FT)



: Holdouts give vultures a bad name (FT) The Strange Allure of Higher Fees (NY Times) see also Trader Who Scored $100 Million Payday Bets Shale Is Dud (Bloomberg)



Trader Who Scored $100 Million Payday Bets Shale Is Dud (Bloomberg) Bond market conundrum redux (Econbrowser)



What Can a House Majority Leader Do for a Bank? (Bloomberg View)



8 facts that explain what’s wrong with American health care (Vox)



Why Apple’s mobile-payments system might actually work (Quartz)



A Call for a Low-Carb Diet That Embraces Fat (NY Times)



What your 1st-grade life says about the rest of it (WonkBlog)

What are you reading?