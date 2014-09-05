10 Friday Reads

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- Goldman on Abenomics’ moment of reckoning (FT Alphaville)
- This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things (Motley Fool)
- Wolf: Holdouts give vultures a bad name (FT)
- The Strange Allure of Higher Fees (NY Times) see also Trader Who Scored $100 Million Payday Bets Shale Is Dud (Bloomberg)
- Bond market conundrum redux (Econbrowser)
- What Can a House Majority Leader Do for a Bank? (Bloomberg View)
- 8 facts that explain what’s wrong with American health care (Vox)
- Why Apple’s mobile-payments system might actually work (Quartz)
- A Call for a Low-Carb Diet That Embraces Fat (NY Times)
- What your 1st-grade life says about the rest of it (WonkBlog)
What are you reading?