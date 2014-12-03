AUDUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Australia GDP Expands 0.3% In Q with 65 pips price movement

past data is 0.5%

forecast data is 0.7%

actual data is 0.3% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or actual data) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy. It's the broadest measure of economic activity and the primary gauge of the economy's health.

==========

"Australia's gross domestic product gained a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2014, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. That was well shy of forecasts for an increase of 0.7 percent following the 0.5 percent gain in the second quarter. On a yearly basis, GDP climbed 2.7 percent - also missing expectations for a gain of 3.1 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous three months. Terms of trade tumbled 3.5 percent on quarter and 8.9 percent on year, while real net disposable income sank 0.3 percent on quarter but gained 0.8 percent on year.

The main contributors to the increase in expenditure on GDP were net exports (0.8 percentage points) and final consumption expenditure (0.4 percentage points). The main detractors were private gross fixed capital formation (-0.5 percentage points) and public gross fixed capital formation (-0.2 percentage points). The main contributor to GDP growth was financial and insurance services (0.2 percentage points), with mining and information media and telecommunications each contributing 0.1 percentage points to the increase in GDP."



==========



AUDUSD M5: 65 pips price movement by AUD - GDP news event :











