All Blogs / My Trading / Trading Strategies All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Strategies Gold 26 November 2014, 06:41 P.ATrader 0 71 Gold is having an Inside bar and if it breaks 1192 then 1180 and 1160 will be sell targets with sl of 1204 and if break 1204 then buy with target of 1216 and 1225 with sl of 1192 Source To add comments, please log in or register SMC ORDER BLOCK EA Trading Strategies 3 0 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 27 0 FastAi Expert Trading Strategies 21 0 Quality Over Quantity: Why More Trading Setups Don’t Mean More Opportunity Trading Strategies 29 0 1 BTCUSD — the same indicator reads 377 times larger on one timeframe than another Statistics 36 0 What is the best day of the week to trade Apple? Statistics 31 0 Something's Changing Soon Trading Strategies 28 0 1 Confluence Beats Complexity: Why More Indicators Don’t Always Mean Better Trades Trading Strategies 34 0 $150 Today | And Something Else Is Coming Trading Strategies 30 0 1 195 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 52 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 32 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB