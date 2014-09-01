The EURUSD weekly chart shows the downtrend from the last peak in April ( 1.4000 ) with a loss of about 6% in few weeks , with the price went below 1.3150 area over the last 2 minimums .



This trend was characterized by a single pull-back , and I would say a shy one. Now both primary and secondary trend are bearish and price appears to have found a support on the dynamic Fibonacci level 1.3170 .



The oversold situation suggests to enter the market only short with the exception of a fast pull-back on the dynamic Fibonacci level place at 1.35.





If you have not previously entered short I suggest to remain neutral and wait for the situation to bait the oversold groped to earn going long till back in the 1.3500 area.

Good Luck!









