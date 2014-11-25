All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts / Weekly Trends All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Weekly Trends GBPUSD Forecasting 25 November 2014, 08:31 Yaghoub Karampour 0 136 Unique GBPUSD signal for today Source To add comments, please log in or register Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 4 0 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 16 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 21 0 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) Analytics & Forecasts 18 0 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) Analytics & Forecasts 30 0 1 [iVISTscalp5]: The Evolution of VISTmany Analytics & Forecasts 24 0 2 Turbo gain EA Built with Certified Algorithmic Power that adapts Trading Systems 33 0 AI Drives #NQ100 Higher Again: NVIDIA and Micron Lead the Sector Analytics & Forecasts 32 0 Lessons Learned from Long-Term USDJPY Research: What 20 Years of Tick Data Taught Us Trading Systems 38 0 195 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 52 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 31 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB