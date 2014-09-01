10 Weekend Reads
Market News

10 Weekend Reads

1 September 2014, 03:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
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Before you head off to your fun in the sun, check out our longer form weekend readings:

  • Edward Snowden: The Untold Story (Wired)
  • Paul Graham on Money vs. Wealth: How to Get Rich (Brain Pickings)
  • This Pope Means Business (Fortune)
  • The Rise and Fall and Rise of Virtual Reality (The Verge)
  • America’s coal heartland is in economic freefall — but only the most desperate are fleeing (Washington Post) see also David Autor’s guide to labour and the machine (FT Alphaville)
  • What happened to Motorola? (Chicago Magazine)
  • Back to Baghdad: Life in the City of Doom (Rolling Stone)
  • Did Tony die at the end of The Sopranos? (Vox)
  • No Complaints: An Interview with Pete Best, the Original Drummer of the Beatles (Pop Matters)
  • 40 maps that explain the Roman Empire (Vox)
#Edward Snowden, Paul Graham, Motorola, Baghdad