Dian Kemala Crude Oil 30 July

Bullish scenario on crude oil still perform, key level area between 97.46 - 99.32 are very important level as classsic support and resistance since aug 2012,
fibonacci support level from jan 2014, and Support channel up pattern since Jul 2012. If this level break down, double bottom will perform at 91.15
disclaimer :Trading on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest or do any trading activities you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
