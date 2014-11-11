NoLossEa " FAQ "

NoLoss EA / NeaverLoss EA -- FAQ

1. Warranty of the product? Life Time

2. How you conform that ?

The system Do not back tested using mt4 history data. Tested using own calculation system with Mt4 real history data. we tested year 2000 to year 2014 Middle .. at 05 minute time frame. During 2000 to 2014 time period if we apply this system to any date , any time period , any brake out this system runs 100% managing account margin. never reach to Marging Stop Leval

3. How you tested this system using past history data? I have my own Develop Personal Margin Testing System ..Not MT4

4. Please provide more details ? That is Mathematical Calculation Sinters System Created by Me

5. What is the Trading methods of this system? Auto Mated + Technical analyses with Power Full Indicators

6. Is This system fully automated? Yes . But One part Manually or Automatically control (Depends on)

7. Why is that? To protect 100% account margins

8. How this system runs under NeverLoss Condition? Managing Account Margin

9. What currency pairs tested from 2000 to 2014 ? EurUsd and AudUsd

10. Is this system runs in VPS server? No

11. Why is that? VPS Provided broker may be see the code of the system

12. Where this systems runs? On my personal pc

13. Any matter with power frailer or net works frailer? No, We can manage that

14. Can I tested in my own demo account? Yes

15. How many currency pairs trading in one time? One pair

16. Is this trading with fisted currency pair ? No

17. How you select currency pair during the system runs? High liquidity and high venality pair

18. Can I apply this system with any account balance? No

19. Why is that? The system infect with account margins

20. Is this need fresh account? Yes

21. After increase the account balance by the system, is this maximize our profits ? No

22. Why is that? All way runs using started account balance with margin protection

23. why is that ? If the system increase profits according to the current account balance, it will infect to new subscribers account margins

24. How I increase / maximum my profit using current account balance? Subscribe with other high profit account

25. Is This system 24 hours trade for us? Yes

26. How this system works with our Demo or live account? If you subscribe with our system it will automatically copy our trades to your account.

27. What is the Guarantee of copy trading system? The system runs under “Copyright 2001-2014.metaQuotes Software Corp”in mql

28. Who is metaQuotes Corp? Mt4 Platform Owners and Developers,

29. Can I test in my own demo account? Yes

30. How I do that? Take subscribes link from us

31. What kind of broker account ok for this system? Hedging Allow, Scalping Allow, Unlimited live orders, unlimited pending orders

32. What kind of best broker account ok for this system? Swap free, Commission Free,

33. Why swap free? Some time one position hold unexpected time period, Then you have to pay more than position earn

34. Why commission free? The system catch small amount for one open position,

35. What kind of 100% equal broker account need for the system? Spread, Margin , Hedging time margin=0, Limitation for placing pending orders with live

36. Spread ? Max 2 pip if over 2 pip you lost some trades

37. Margin? Equal or lower to us, If not your account may be reach to account Stop level

38. Hedging time margin=0.. , If not your account may be reach to account Stop level

39. How I know I have Hedging margin =0 Account? Take buy and sell order in same lot size. you can”t see Margin in your account

40. Limitation for placing pending orders with live? Below 10 pip or 0. if their any limitation pips in pending orders the orders are not placed to your account

41. How I know that? Go to new order > type = pending order ...below that order box you can see “Price must deffer from market price in .....pips “

42. What is the Best broker for live Account for this system? Forex.com

43. why is that? Broker condition 100% ok with this system

44. What is the best broker account for Demo account for this system? CommexFx

45. why is that ? It is difficulty to get swap , commission free Demo accounts (But spread, margin little high for live account )

46. What is the deferent between the NoLoss Ea System and NeverLoss EA system? NoLoss Ea System we converted to NerverLoss Ea System with pending order facility to get 100% pips to our accounts

47. Do I need to open my mt4 platform 24 hours to copy trades ? Yes

48. I Can’t open my pc or mt4 24 hours? Take VPS server

49. If my mt4 disconnected what will happen? You MAY be lost profitable trades.

50. is their any solution for that? Yes, we up date Noloss EA system to NeverLoss Ea System with pending orders.

51. Is That enough? No

52. What we have to do? As soon As connect with the platform

53. Is That enough? No

54. What we have to do? Check all open position and nearby near pending order are correctly copy to your mt4

55. Is that enough? No...MAINLY look after account Margin Managing Position are in order according to our platform

56. The Result of My MT4 disconnect I loss live order/orders are miss in my mt4 ? We Advice

57. The Result of My MT4 disconnect I loss Pending orders are miss in my mt4 ? We Advise

58. Is their any all in one solution for all those happen? Yes

59. What is that? We Re-set our system daily begin of the day

60. What’s mainly I have to look after in my account? Account Margin Managing Open Position and Account Margin Managing Pending Orders are in order

61. is that enough? Yes

62. Why is that? That is the Main part of the NeverLoss Condition

63. I loss Account Margin Managing Position live orders according to your account? we advice

64. I Loss Account Margin Managing Pending orders position according to your account? We Advice

65. How I know which is my Account Margin Managing Position? We advice

66. Is Account Margin Managing Position are liquidate? Really NOT. But if market move up and down over +- 300 pips (Depends on the account you subscribe) it will liquidate

67. I can see some positions are closed with small lost ? That is Account Margin Managing Position

68. Can I take profit with that position? Not for now... But I willing to update that option for minimize the Account Margin Managing Position Loss with next issue of update version

69. I can see huge profit in my open positions, Can I take that profit? NO>>>NO

70. Why is that? That position should be closed with small lost

71. why is that? That is the Technical Mathematical Methodical system in the code

72. By my mistake manually I closed that open position with huge profit? Please deposit that huge amount to your account But if your account balance over than 1st deposit amount you can avoid depositing

73. Is that ok? I think that is ok...i do not have experience in that

74. What shall I want to do? Write down that order number in My account and wait until I closed that position.

75. Is that ok? Yes 100% now you account is equal to us and equal to 1st deposit amount

76. Why you too much provide details in Managing Account Margin? That is the Main Part OF This System

77. What is the Risk of this system ? According to the tested time period 2000 to 2014 market do not made high breakout

within your 1st subscribe month

78. How I manage this risk with future trades? Better have more 1000 usd in your account, it will change with your 1st

deposit amount ...we advise

79. How can I withdraw money from account? Balance going over 1st deposit amount >> Best Equity going over deposit amount...we advice according to the market

80. Is This service free? Free for 1st or 2nd subscribe month Depends on

81. After free service time what will happen? You have to pay subscribe fee for the month

82. How would be the fee? Depends on the market

83. Please give kind of example for the subscribe fee? 10% to 30% monthly make profit

84. Do you Sell this system? No

85. Why is that ? It need market experience to handle this system and many more thing ,Can’t describe in here

86. What is your personal experience in forex market? 0 4 years full time

87. Do this system expires with the time? NO...But if the broker firms change their account conditions I have to analyze with that

88. If the broker firm change their account condition at future what will happen? I have to think about that , in that time what kind of changers are done by the broker firms

89. Is their any option for that? Think more deposit amount under any changers by the broker firms

90. Is their any other option for that? Yes

91. What is that? Have to find equal broker equal to my system

92. If can’t find equal broker? my advice closed the account withdraws money

93. In that time is their any huge loss to us? No

94. How is that? Live Loss balance mostly equal with Live profits in account

95. After that all happened do you take off this system? No

96. What is your next step? Re-Write the system code equal to best broker firm conditions in that time

97. is that ok? No

98. What’s going on? I have to teste using my own testing Technical Mathematical System with personal mt4 history data from 2000 to ........(That year) system runs under NerverLoss condition

99. Do you think you can create new Nerverloss system in that time? Yes

100. Please advice? At 1st I have to know update broker firms conditions

nt

Contact Me For More Details Mail .. wempchandrakantha@gmail

Skype.. wemp.chandrakantha

High Risk Investment Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.