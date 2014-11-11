NoLossEa " FAQ "
Trading Strategies

NoLossEa " FAQ "

11 November 2014, 14:40
pradeep68
[Deleted]
0
308

NoLoss EA / NeaverLoss EA  --  FAQ

1.      Warranty of the product?  Life Time

2.      How you conform that ?
The system Do not back tested using mt4  history data. Tested  using own calculation system with Mt4 real history data. we tested year 2000 to year 2014 Middle .. at 05 minute time frame. During 2000 to 2014 time period if we apply this system to any date  , any time period , any brake out  this system runs 100% managing account margin. never reach to Marging  Stop Leval

3.      How you tested this system using past history data? I have my own Develop Personal Margin Testing System ..Not MT4

4.      Please provide more details ? That is  Mathematical Calculation Sinters  System  Created by Me

5.      What is the Trading methods of this system? Auto Mated + Technical analyses with Power Full Indicators

6.      Is This  system fully automated? Yes . But  One part Manually or Automatically control (Depends on)  

7.      Why is that? To protect 100% account margins

8.      How this system runs under NeverLoss Condition? Managing  Account Margin

9.      What currency pairs tested from 2000 to 2014 ? EurUsd  and AudUsd

10.   Is this system runs in VPS server? No

11.   Why is that? VPS Provided broker may be see the code of the system

12.   Where this systems runs? On my personal pc

13.   Any matter with power frailer or net works frailer? No, We can manage that

14.   Can I tested in my own demo account? Yes

 

15.   How many currency pairs trading in one time? One pair

16.   Is this trading with fisted currency pair ? No

17.   How you select currency pair during the system runs? High liquidity and high venality pair

18.   Can I apply this system with any account balance? No

19.   Why is that? The system infect with account margins

20.   Is this need fresh account? Yes

21.   After increase the account balance by the system, is this maximize our profits ? No

22.   Why is that? All way runs using started account balance with margin protection

23.   why is that ? If the system increase profits according to the current account balance, it will  infect to new subscribers account margins

24.   How I increase / maximum  my profit using current account balance? Subscribe with other high profit account

25.   Is This system 24 hours trade for us? Yes

26.   How this system works with our Demo or live account? If you subscribe with our system it will automatically copy our trades to your account.

27.   What is the Guarantee of copy trading system? The system runs under “Copyright 2001-2014.metaQuotes Software Corp”in mql

28.   Who is  metaQuotes Corp? Mt4 Platform Owners and Developers,

29.   Can I test in my own demo account? Yes

30.   How I do that? Take subscribes link from us

31.   What kind of broker account ok for this system? Hedging Allow, Scalping Allow, Unlimited live orders, unlimited pending orders

32.   What kind of best broker account ok for this system? Swap free, Commission Free,

33.   Why swap free? Some time one position hold unexpected time period, Then you have to pay more than position earn

34.   Why commission free? The system catch small amount for one open position,

35.   What kind of 100% equal broker account need for the system? Spread, Margin , Hedging time margin=0, Limitation for placing  pending orders with live

36.   Spread ? Max 2 pip  if over 2 pip you lost some trades

37.   Margin? Equal or lower to us, If not your account may be reach to account Stop level

38.   Hedging time margin=0.. , If not your account may be reach to account Stop level

39.   How I know I have Hedging margin =0 Account?  Take buy and sell order in same lot size. you can”t see Margin in your account

40.   Limitation for placing pending orders with live? Below 10 pip or 0.  if  their any limitation pips in pending orders the orders are not placed to your account

41.   How I know that? Go to new order > type = pending order ...below that order box  you can see “Price must deffer from market price  in  .....pips “

42.   What is the Best broker for live Account for this system? Forex.com

43.   why is that? Broker condition 100% ok with this system

44.   What is the best broker account for Demo account  for this system? CommexFx

45.   why is that ? It is difficulty to get swap , commission free Demo accounts (But spread, margin little high for live account ) 

46.   What is the deferent between the  NoLoss Ea System and NeverLoss EA system? NoLoss Ea System we converted to NerverLoss Ea System with pending order facility to get 100% pips to our accounts

47.   Do I need to open my mt4 platform 24 hours to copy trades ? Yes

48.   I Can’t open my pc or mt4 24 hours? Take VPS server

49.   If my mt4 disconnected what will happen? You MAY be lost profitable trades.

50.   is their any solution for that? Yes, we up date  Noloss EA system  to NeverLoss Ea System  with pending orders.

51.   Is That enough? No

52.   What we have to do? As soon As connect with the platform

53.   Is That enough? No

54.   What we have to do? Check all open position and nearby near pending order are correctly copy to your mt4

55.   Is that enough? No...MAINLY  look after account Margin Managing Position are  in order according to our platform

56.   The Result of My MT4 disconnect I loss  live order/orders are miss in my  mt4 ? We Advice

57.   The Result of My MT4 disconnect I loss  Pending orders are miss in my mt4 ? We Advise

58.   Is their any all in one solution for all those happen? Yes

59.   What is that? We Re-set our system daily begin  of the day

60.   What’s mainly  I have to look after in my account? Account Margin Managing Open Position and  Account Margin Managing  Pending Orders are in order

61.   is that enough? Yes

62.   Why is that? That is the Main part of the NeverLoss Condition

63.   I loss Account Margin Managing Position live orders according to your account? we advice

64.   I Loss Account Margin Managing Pending orders position according to your account? We Advice

65.   How I know which is  my Account Margin Managing Position? We advice

66.   Is Account Margin Managing Position are liquidate? Really NOT. But if market move  up and down over +- 300 pips (Depends on the account you subscribe) it will liquidate

67.   I can see some positions are closed with small lost ? That is Account Margin Managing Position

68.   Can I take profit with that position? Not   for now... But I willing to update that option for minimize the Account Margin Managing Position Loss  with next issue of update version

69.   I can see huge profit in my open positions, Can I take that profit? NO>>>NO

70.   Why is that? That position should be closed with small lost

71.   why is that? That is the Technical Mathematical Methodical system in the code

72.   By my mistake manually I closed that open position with huge profit? Please deposit that huge amount to your account  But  if your account balance over than 1st deposit amount  you can avoid depositing

73.   Is that ok? I think that is ok...i do not have experience in that

74.   What shall I want to do? Write down that order number in My account and  wait until I closed that position.

75.   Is that ok? Yes  100% now you account is equal to us and equal to 1st deposit amount

76.   Why you too much provide details in Managing Account Margin? That is the Main Part OF This System

 

77.   What is the Risk of this system ?  According to the tested time period  2000 to  2014  market  do not made high breakout

              within your 1st subscribe month

78.    How I manage this risk with future trades? Better  have  more 1000 usd in your account, it will change with your 1st                           
 deposit amount  ...we advise

79.   How can I withdraw money from account? Balance going over 1st deposit amount  >> Best Equity going over  deposit amount...we advice according to the market

80.   Is This service free? Free for 1st  or 2nd subscribe month   Depends on

81.   After free service time what will happen? You have to pay subscribe fee for the month

82.   How would  be the fee? Depends on the market

83.   Please give kind of example for the subscribe fee? 10%  to 30%  monthly make profit

84.   Do you Sell this system? No

85.   Why is that ? It need market experience to handle this system and many more thing ,Can’t describe in here

86.   What is your personal experience in forex market? 0 4  years full time

87.   Do this system expires  with the time? NO...But if the broker firms change their  account conditions I have to analyze  with that

88.   If the broker firm  change their account condition at future what will happen? I have to think about that , in that time what kind of changers are done by the broker firms

89.   Is their any option for that? Think more deposit amount under any changers by the broker firms

90.   Is their any other option for that? Yes

91.   What is that? Have to find equal broker  equal to my system

92.   If can’t find equal broker? my advice closed the account withdraws money

93.    In that time is their any huge loss to us? No

94.   How is that? Live Loss balance mostly equal with Live profits in account

95.   After that all happened do you take off this system? No

96.   What  is your next step? Re-Write the system code equal to  best broker firm conditions in that time 

97.   is that ok? No

98.   What’s going on? I have to teste using my own testing Technical Mathematical  System with personal mt4 history data  from 2000 to ........(That year)  system runs under NerverLoss condition

99.   Do you think you can create new Nerverloss system in that time? Yes

100.       Please advice? At 1st I have to know update broker firms conditions

nt

 Contact Me  For More Details   Mail  .. wempchandrakantha@gmail

              Skype.. wemp.chandrakantha

                                              

High Risk Investment Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

 