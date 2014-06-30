Nikkei forecast for the week of June 30, 2014, Technical Analysis

The Nikkei fell during the course of the week, but found the ¥15,000 level to be supportive. It appears that the market is trying to grind its way higher, but there is a significant amount resistance just above, so this could be a market that has to fight a little bit to get to where wants to go. We believe ultimately that we will go to the ¥16,250 level yet, so we are long of this market already. We would look to short-term candles such as a daily or even four-hour chart in order to fine-tune an entry to the upside. Selling is something we are not interested in.













