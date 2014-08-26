All Blogs / My Trading / Trading Strategies All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Strategies Crude Oil 26 August 2014, 16:33 [Deleted] 0 213 Crude Oil next target 95.40 area buy at 93.85 Stop at 93.30 Take profit 95.40 #crude oil To add comments, please log in or register Top 5 High-Impact Economic Events This Week (December 15–19, 2025) Analytics & Forecasts 483 0 Top 5 High-Impact Economic Events This Week (December 8–12, 2025) Analytics & Forecasts 786 0 world population growth Other 512 0 End of the Mercosur-EU agreement? Other 525 0 1 (30 AUGUST 2019)Crude Oil (WTI) The bias remains bullish. Analytics & Forecasts 296 0 Crude Oil: Options And Futures Analysis For January 2, 2019 Analytics & Forecasts 332 0 (17 JULY 2017)CRUDE OIL (in USD):Pushing higher. Analytics & Forecasts 296 0 2 (10 JULY 2017)CRUDE OIL:Profit-taking after the strong increase. Analytics & Forecasts 258 0 1 (03 JULY 2017)CRUDE OIL:Pushing lower. Analytics & Forecasts 791 0 (26 JUNE 2017)CRUDE OIL:Consolidating before another likely decline. Analytics & Forecasts 277 0 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 25 0 FastAi Expert Trading Strategies 20 0 Quality Over Quantity: Why More Trading Setups Don’t Mean More Opportunity Trading Strategies 29 0 1 BTCUSD — the same indicator reads 377 times larger on one timeframe than another Statistics 36 0 What is the best day of the week to trade Apple? Statistics 31 0 Something's Changing Soon Trading Strategies 28 0 1 Confluence Beats Complexity: Why More Indicators Don’t Always Mean Better Trades Trading Strategies 34 0 $150 Today | And Something Else Is Coming Trading Strategies 29 0 1 HOW MANY PIPS IS YOUR STOP REALLY WORTH? Trading Strategies 31 0 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 13 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 19 0 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) Analytics & Forecasts 18 0 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 1 [iVISTscalp5]: The Evolution of VISTmany Analytics & Forecasts 24 0 2 195 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 51 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 28 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB