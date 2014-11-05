TRADING MANUAL - 3 Candlestick Patterns For Market Reversals - HowTo Trade and Something to Read

Morning Doji Star, Evening Doji Star, Island Reversal Patterns.

Evening Star

The Evening Star Pattern is a bearish reversal pattern, usually occuring at the top of an uptrend. The pattern consists of three candlesticks:

Large Bullish Candle (Day 1)

Small Bullish or Bearish Candle (Day 2)

Large Bearish Candle (Day 3)

The Evening Star pattern is a very powerful three candlestick bearish reversal pattern. The bullish equivalent of the Evening Star is the Morning Star pattern.

Morning Star

The Morning Star Pattern is a bullish reversal pattern, usually occuring at the bottom of a downtrend. The pattern consists of three candlesticks:

Large Bearish Candle (Day 1)

Small Bullish or Bearish Candle (Day 2)

Large Bullish Candle (Day 3)

