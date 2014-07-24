Google Voice offers web-based calls through Hangouts, no G+ profile needed





The rumor is that eventually we're going to see Google Voice merged completely into Hangouts, and that's getting even closer to becoming reality. You can now make phone calls via Hangouts directly from the Google Voice website, no Google+ necessary. As Mountain View's Alex Wiesen notes on G+, the new feature is listed as an option in the "phone to call with" drop-down box. It seems a bit minor, sure, especially when you consider that Hangouts is already how you make phone calls from within Gmail -- but any updates for the oft-neglected service are welcome, right?