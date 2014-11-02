8 awesome shopping apps to save you money

The holiday shopping season is fast approaching, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday just a few weeks away. But don't stress: Your smartphone can help score you great deals.

Problem is, with so many apps available — more than 1.3 million at Apple's App Store and even more at Google Play for Android devices — you might not know where to start. We can help.

Here are eight recommended free apps. Each can help you save money on gift-giving. And who knows, maybe you can save enough cash to treat yourself as well.

• Flipp

Consider Flipp (flipp.com) the ultimate flyer aggregator. Available for iPad, iPhone and Android devices, simply use your fingertip to select what retailers matter to you — whether it's an electronics store, clothing chain or supermarket — and you'll be able to see the latest flyers showcasing new products and sales. Flip through flyer pages to see high-resolution images and text. If there's something you like, tap the product and it'll drop it into your "clipped" area, which creates your shopping list. A handy "discount finder" lets you slide a bar left or right to only see deals by percentage off the full price (such as 5 to 50 percent off).

• Pricegrabber

The popular website works just as well in app form. With Pricegrabber (pricegrabber.com), browse by product category or type in a keyword to compare prices among merchants. For example, you might find a 7-inch Samsung Galaxy tablet sells for $199 in one store but the same model on sale for $149 elsewhere. Alternatively, scan a barcode of a product and you'll see how much it costs online – including a "BottomLinePrice" amount that takes taxes and shipping into account. Not sure what to buy? Peruse what's trending among Pricegrabber users or read customer reviews of top products. Tip: Turn your phone sideways as the landscape mode makes product descriptions and reviews even easier to read.

• Ebates

It's one thing to save money while shopping smartly, but what about earning money? The free Ebates app (ebates.com/mobile) pays members cash back every time you shop online through participating retailers. Here's how it works: Sign up for a free account by giving your e-mail address. When you start shopping, begin by opening the app (or going to ebates.com on a computer or downloading the Ebates toolbar). After you purchase items at an Ebates-supported store (and there are many) you'll start earning cash that can be sent to you via check, deposited into a PayPal account or donated to a charity. Each store offers a different cash back percentage. Ebates says stores pay it a fee when you shop and Ebates shares a portion of the fee with you. The app also offers exclusive deals, as well as sales and coupons.

• eBay

Don't forget about online marketplaces such as eBay (mobile.ebay.com), which has a newly updated app for iOS, Android and Windows Phone. Contrary to popular belief, not all goods on eBay are "previously enjoyed" — more than half are brand new, says the company. If you don't want to bid for something, many items can be purchased outright. But if you're buying from another country, be sure to factor in shipping costs, customs/duties and currency exchanges. Also, read the reputation rating of the seller before you buy and don't hesitate to ask questions if you have 'em. If you prefer to buy local and with cash (and avoid shipping charges altogether), try visiting classifieds sites via an app or browser, such as Craigslist and Kijiji, but be aware not as many items are new compared to used.

• Coupons

Why waste your time clipping coupons when you can download the free Coupons app (coupons.com) instead? Offering online and printable coupons, discount codes and other deals and discounts, this app can help shave off a few bucks while shopping for gifts or everyday purchases. Simply show your phone at retail to redeem in-store coupons or print a paper version via a wireless printer. Thousands of discount codes are available for online shops, too. Other features include support for loyalty cards, Passbook integration (for iOS devices) and credit card-related store credits from participating retailers (such as Gap, Lord & Taylor and The Body Shop).

• ShopSavvy

If you're hoping to find a bargain while shopping at retail, ShopSavvy (shopsavvy.com) takes advantage of your smartphone's camera by letting you scan barcodes of products. Within a second or two, you'll see how much the same product costs online — or nearby at a competing store via the phone's GPS — including the option for directions to the stores that have the product cheaper. For example, you might find a Taylor Swift CD for $12.99, but after scanning the barcode it's $9.99 at a nearby store (or as low as $6.99 for a used copy at Amazon.com); you could purchase the online product on your phone at that point, as well. ShopSavvy also points to online reviews of many products, plus you can also learn about related sales, rebates and coupon codes. Similar shopping apps include Red Laser and SnapTell.

• Bestie Shopping

The newest kid on the block is Bestie Shopping (bestie.com), an app and website that might best be described as "Instagram for products." Subscribe to feeds from people who have similar tastes — perhaps a collector of classic watches, a shoe aficionado or gadget guy, You can see photos and descriptions of products that matter to you, and tap to purchase the item online. Along with making comments and sharing the item with your followers, Bestie also offers promo codes for select merchants (website-only for now), as well as daily e-mails with curated items.

• Groupon

Designed for iOS, Android and Windows Phone devices, Groupon (groupon.com/mobile) delivers deals and coupons to your phone or tablet in more than 500 cities. Not all are gift related, of course — as it might be a major discount to a new restaurant that opened near you — but many of the products and services (e.g. massages) can be gifted to loved ones over the holidays. Once you download the Groupon app and sign in, you can buy and redeem Groupon deals directly from your mobile device, track your purchased vouchers (by location and expiration date), and share Groupon deals with others via social media.