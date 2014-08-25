6 Real Bad Habits Investors Stick To

It's impossible to invest without risk. There is always a possibility to lose some - or all - of your money. You might watch inflation erode your funds. You might not earn a return that's large enough to meet your financial goals. Moreover, no strategy is entirely safe.

That suggests the biggest investment risk might not be a specific catastrophe, but rather ignorance about the types of risks you've taken and how big they are, a mistake that can lead to larger losses and heavier disappointments.

Instead of trying to eliminate risk, your awareness of risk can empower you to manage and mitigate the downsides, if and when they occur. Here are six ways risk can interfere into your investing.