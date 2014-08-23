Interview With Gary Dayton: Wyckoff Method Day Trader, Indicator, The Book and The Video Manual

Key points made in the video:1. It took Gary about 6 years of diligent study before he became consistently profitable2. Understanding the Wyckoff method -- interpreting supply and demand in the market based on price action and volume -- via a mentor was the key for him3. Gary is an active day trader of the E-mini S&P4. He has a win rate of about 75-80%

5. As a trained clinical psychologist, Gary understands the immense importance of maintaining the proper mindset when trading. He advocates Eastern practices like meditation and yoga, as well as the simple concept of mindfulness -- i.e. being in the moment.



MT5 CodeBase - NonLagDot - Nonlagdot is the supply and demand indicator that calculates a possible trend considering market forces domination.

Trading In the Shadow of the Smart Money

by Mr. Gavin Holmes (Author) , Tom Williams (Author) , Philip Friston (Author) , Sebastian Manby (Author) , Dr. Gary Dayton (Author) , Kira McCaffrey Brecht (Contributor)







In “Trading in the Shadow of the Smart Money” Gavin discusses why market manipulation is actually a good thing for traders and investors who can read the chart correctly based on universal laws. All markets work because they are governed by three universal laws, which are the law of supply and demand, the law of cause and effect and the law of effort versus result. To make money in life there is a fourth and very important law, the law of attraction, and for the first time in any book on trading that we are aware of Gavin unlocks the key to success in trading and investing in the markets: BELIEF in your human ability to make money and in your system to read charts. The book gives actual trade set ups taught to Gavin by Tom Williams and gives over 50 annotated color charts explaining the VSA principles bar by bar.