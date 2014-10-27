GENERALISED FOREX FORECAST FOR OCTOBER 27–31 2014

Last week’s forecast was confirmed by 100% for all four pairs

Colleagues, I bring to your attention a summary table in which I collected the opinions of 35 analysts and leading world banks and broker firms, as well as predictions made based on the most different methods of technical analysis (26 indicators and special programs).

As for last week’s forecast, it was confirmed with 100% accuracy for all four pairs.

- the EUR/USD pair displayed a steady fall in the first half of the week, after which the Euro won back some of its positions (open 1.27501, low 1.26129, close 1.26695);

- the GBP/USD also experienced the predicted fall of three black candles;

- the USD/JPY pair experienced a steady increase from 107.202 to 108.150;

- as for the USD/CHF pair, experts and indicators predicted a side trend with a slight increase, which is what happened.

Roman Butko, NordFX



