The 10 Names Retail Investors Traded Most In 2013

TD Ameritrade Holding's monthly look at its retail clients’ trading reveals which stocks and ETFs its clients — approximately 6 million average investors — are buying and selling. Here we see which names retail investors bought most over the course of 2013.



1. Apple (AAPL)

2013 Total Return: 2.2%

Apple was the most actively traded stock every month of 2013.



2. SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

2013 Total Return: 32%



3. Facebook (FB)

2013 Total Return: 105%

Facebook was new to the top 20 in 2013.



4. Tesla (TSLA)

2013 Total Retun: 344%

Tesla was new to the top 20 in 2013.



5. Netflix (NFLX)

2013 Total Return: 298%



6. SPX

2013 Total Return: 30%



7. Google (GOOG)

2013 Total Return: 58%



8. Russell 2000 (RUT)

2013 Total Return: 37%



9. Bank of America (BAC)

2013 Total Return: 35%



10. Amazon.com (AMZN)

2013 Total Return: 59%