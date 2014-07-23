The 10 Names Retail Investors Traded Most In 2013

0
253
TD Ameritrade Holding's monthly look at its retail clients’ trading reveals which stocks and ETFs its clients — approximately 6 million average investors — are buying and selling. Here we see which names retail investors bought most over the course of 2013.
1. Apple (AAPL)
2013 Total Return: 2.2%
Apple was the most actively traded stock every month of 2013.
2. SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
2013 Total Return: 32%
3. Facebook (FB)
2013 Total Return: 105%
Facebook was new to the top 20 in 2013.
4. Tesla (TSLA)
2013 Total Retun: 344%
Tesla was new to the top 20 in 2013.
5. Netflix (NFLX)
2013 Total Return: 298%
6. SPX
2013 Total Return: 30%
7. Google (GOOG)
2013 Total Return: 58%
8. Russell 2000 (RUT)
2013 Total Return: 37%
9. Bank of America (BAC)
2013 Total Return: 35%
10. Amazon.com (AMZN)
2013 Total Return: 59%
1. Apple (AAPL)
2013 Total Return: 2.2%
Apple was the most actively traded stock every month of 2013.
2. SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
2013 Total Return: 32%
3. Facebook (FB)
2013 Total Return: 105%
Facebook was new to the top 20 in 2013.
4. Tesla (TSLA)
2013 Total Retun: 344%
Tesla was new to the top 20 in 2013.
5. Netflix (NFLX)
2013 Total Return: 298%
6. SPX
2013 Total Return: 30%
7. Google (GOOG)
2013 Total Return: 58%
8. Russell 2000 (RUT)
2013 Total Return: 37%
9. Bank of America (BAC)
2013 Total Return: 35%
10. Amazon.com (AMZN)
2013 Total Return: 59%