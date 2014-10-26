A Polish company, InPay S.A., has become the first company in the world that is selling its shares in exchange of Bitcoin

The sale has just launched on the equity crowdfunding site Beesfund.com. This is an attempt to get equity crowdfunding raising capital thanks to the online community.

Krzysztof Piech, PhD, Warsaw School of Economics

Michał Kisiel, PhD, Economic University in Wroclaw

Arkadiusz Osiak, chairman of the board of InPay S.A.

Lech Wilczyński, CEO, co-founder, InPay S.A.