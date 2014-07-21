Nikkei forecast for the week of June 23, 2014

The Nikkei initially fell during the course of the week, but found the ¥15,000 level to be supportive enough to push the market higher. We broke above the ¥15,200 level, an area that we had pointed out as resistance previously. Because of this, we feel that the Nikkei is going to continue to go higher given enough time, and the fact that the Bank of Japan is flooding the market with liquidity doesn’t exactly hurt that argument either. After all, there will be no real yields coming out of the Japanese Government Bonds, so it forces money into the Nikkei itself. On top of that, as long as the US numbers are starting to improve, that is good for the export market out of Japan.

We believe that this market will ultimately go to the ¥16,000 level in the short term, followed by much higher levels in the longer term. 20,000 isn’t exactly a stretch of imagination, although it would take a bit of time to get there obviously. Selling is not something that we are comfortable with at the moment, therefore we are looking to buy and buy only. Because of this, we can even look for shorter-term charts as signals, such as the daily chart. We believe also that a move higher will provide plenty of pullbacks for short-term traders to continue to profit off of this market as well, giving us a steady bullish presence in the Nikkei going forward as we continue the positive momentum.















