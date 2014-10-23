EURUSD Price Was Moved For 34 Pips By German Flash Manufacturing PMI
23 October 2014, 15:26
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
2014-10-23 07:30 GMT (or 09:30 MQ MT5 time) | [EUR - German Flash Manufacturing PMI]

if actual > forecast (or actual data) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR - German Flash Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry. It's a leading indicator of economic health - businesses react quickly to market conditions, and their purchasing managers hold perhaps the most current and relevant insight into the company's view of the economy.

==========

EURUSD M5: 34 pips price movement by EUR - German Flash Manufacturing PMI news event



Germany's private sector growth improved marginally in October:

  • The composite output index rose to 54.3 in October from 54.1 in September. The private sector extended the current sequence of output growth to a year-and-a-half. Manufacturing growth picked up in October, with the pace of expansion the fastest in three months. Meanwhile, services output grew at a slightly weaker, albeit still robust rate, data showed.
  • The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index climbed unexpectedly to 51.8 in October from 49.9 a month ago. Economists had forecast the index to fall to 49.5. But the services PMI fell more-than-expected to a 4-month low of 54.8, from 55.7 in September. The score was forecast to drop marginally to 55.
