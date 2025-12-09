SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID Trading Central Pro
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Trading Central Pro

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
37 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 399 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 1 046%
Headway-Real
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
23 313
Gewinntrades:
16 451 (70.56%)
Verlusttrades:
6 862 (29.43%)
Bester Trade:
15 771.43 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-904.75 USD
Bruttoprofit:
143 698.51 USD (7 223 923 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-70 048.83 USD (5 354 661 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
111 (104.68 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
16 189.68 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading-Aktivität:
96.15%
Max deposit load:
6.42%
Letzter Trade:
2 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
1270
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
17.12
Long-Positionen:
12 889 (55.29%)
Short-Positionen:
10 424 (44.71%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.05
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.16 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
8.73 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-10.21 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
15 (-4 302.71 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-4 302.71 USD (15)
Wachstum pro Monat :
20.65%
Jahresprognose:
250.58%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
13.35 USD
Maximaler:
4 302.71 USD (9.02%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
14.07% (2 444.85 USD)
Kapital:
11.85% (9 316.38 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 10278
GBPJPY 3001
XAUAUD 2491
USDJPY 2429
EURJPY 2009
GBPUSD 1297
EURUSD 1038
USDCHF 674
BTCUSD 96
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 37K
GBPJPY 2.9K
XAUAUD 11K
USDJPY 2.4K
EURJPY 3.9K
GBPUSD 1.5K
EURUSD 1.2K
USDCHF 14K
BTCUSD 335
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 43K
GBPJPY 41K
XAUAUD -230K
USDJPY -1.2K
EURJPY 21K
GBPUSD -15K
EURUSD -536
USDCHF -29K
BTCUSD 2M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +15 771.43 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -905 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 15
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +104.68 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -4 302.71 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Headway-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 18
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
FBS-Real-12
0.07 × 1176
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.05 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.10 × 1760
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 16
1.42 × 33
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.87 × 204
noch 26 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
AFSID Trading Central Pro | www.afs-id.com
AFSID Pro Global Investment is a premium Expert Advisor built on MetaTrader 4/5, designed for multi‑asset trading with strict risk management and global diversification. The EA combines advanced algorithmic strategies with adaptive entry/exit logic to deliver consistent performance across major markets.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 4/5 (MT4+MT5)
•     Pairs Traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY
•     Minimum Deposit: 5,000 USD
•     Strategy: Multi‑timeframe analysis with volatility‑based risk control
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
•     Monitoring: Full transparency via Myfxbook
Goal: Provide a scalable, professional, and transparent automated trading solution for investors seeking global exposure with disciplined risk management.
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 02:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 00:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 08:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 08:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
AFSID Trading Central Pro
399 USD pro Monat
1 046%
0
0
USD
67K
USD
37
99%
23 313
70%
96%
2.05
3.16
USD
14%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.