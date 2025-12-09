SignalsSections
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Trading Central Pro

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 reviews
Reliability
36 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 399 USD per month
growth since 2025 1 023%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
22 567
Profit Trades:
15 939 (70.62%)
Loss Trades:
6 628 (29.37%)
Best trade:
15 771.43 USD
Worst trade:
-904.75 USD
Gross Profit:
140 893.34 USD (7 099 300 pips)
Gross Loss:
-68 734.28 USD (5 247 693 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
111 (104.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16 189.68 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
95.12%
Max deposit load:
6.42%
Latest trade:
18 minutes ago
Trades per week:
1497
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
16.77
Long Trades:
12 564 (55.67%)
Short Trades:
10 003 (44.33%)
Profit Factor:
2.05
Expected Payoff:
3.20 USD
Average Profit:
8.84 USD
Average Loss:
-10.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-4 302.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 302.71 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
51.02%
Annual Forecast:
619.01%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.35 USD
Maximal:
4 302.71 USD (9.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.07% (2 444.85 USD)
By Equity:
11.85% (9 316.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 10022
GBPJPY 2908
USDJPY 2357
XAUAUD 2351
EURJPY 1921
GBPUSD 1254
EURUSD 1014
USDCHF 644
BTCUSD 96
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 36K
GBPJPY 2.8K
USDJPY 2.4K
XAUAUD 11K
EURJPY 3.8K
GBPUSD 1.4K
EURUSD 1.2K
USDCHF 14K
BTCUSD 335
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 31K
GBPJPY 45K
USDJPY -2.4K
XAUAUD -238K
EURJPY 22K
GBPUSD -15K
EURUSD -1.1K
USDCHF -30K
BTCUSD 2M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15 771.43 USD
Worst trade: -905 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +104.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 302.71 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 18
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
FBS-Real-12
0.07 × 1176
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.05 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.10 × 1713
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 16
1.42 × 33
26 more...
AFSID Trading Central Pro | www.afs-id.com
AFSID Pro Global Investment is a premium Expert Advisor built on MetaTrader 4/5, designed for multi‑asset trading with strict risk management and global diversification. The EA combines advanced algorithmic strategies with adaptive entry/exit logic to deliver consistent performance across major markets.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 4/5 (MT4+MT5)
•     Pairs Traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY
•     Minimum Deposit: 5,000 USD
•     Strategy: Multi‑timeframe analysis with volatility‑based risk control
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
•     Monitoring: Full transparency via Myfxbook
Goal: Provide a scalable, professional, and transparent automated trading solution for investors seeking global exposure with disciplined risk management.
No reviews
2025.12.24 02:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 00:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 08:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 08:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
