- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
22 567
Profit Trades:
15 939 (70.62%)
Loss Trades:
6 628 (29.37%)
Best trade:
15 771.43 USD
Worst trade:
-904.75 USD
Gross Profit:
140 893.34 USD (7 099 300 pips)
Gross Loss:
-68 734.28 USD (5 247 693 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
111 (104.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16 189.68 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
95.12%
Max deposit load:
6.42%
Latest trade:
18 minutes ago
Trades per week:
1497
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
16.77
Long Trades:
12 564 (55.67%)
Short Trades:
10 003 (44.33%)
Profit Factor:
2.05
Expected Payoff:
3.20 USD
Average Profit:
8.84 USD
Average Loss:
-10.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-4 302.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 302.71 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
51.02%
Annual Forecast:
619.01%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.35 USD
Maximal:
4 302.71 USD (9.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.07% (2 444.85 USD)
By Equity:
11.85% (9 316.38 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|10022
|GBPJPY
|2908
|USDJPY
|2357
|XAUAUD
|2351
|EURJPY
|1921
|GBPUSD
|1254
|EURUSD
|1014
|USDCHF
|644
|BTCUSD
|96
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|36K
|GBPJPY
|2.8K
|USDJPY
|2.4K
|XAUAUD
|11K
|EURJPY
|3.8K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|USDCHF
|14K
|BTCUSD
|335
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|31K
|GBPJPY
|45K
|USDJPY
|-2.4K
|XAUAUD
|-238K
|EURJPY
|22K
|GBPUSD
|-15K
|EURUSD
|-1.1K
|USDCHF
|-30K
|BTCUSD
|2M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15 771.43 USD
Worst trade: -905 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +104.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 302.71 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 2
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 18
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.07 × 1176
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.82 × 114
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.05 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.10 × 1713
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|1.42 × 33
AFSID Trading Central Pro | www.afs-id.com
AFSID Pro Global Investment is a premium Expert Advisor built on MetaTrader 4/5, designed for multi‑asset trading with strict risk management and global diversification. The EA combines advanced algorithmic strategies with adaptive entry/exit logic to deliver consistent performance across major markets.
• Platform: MetaTrader 4/5 (MT4+MT5)
• Pairs Traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY
• Minimum Deposit: 5,000 USD
• Strategy: Multi‑timeframe analysis with volatility‑based risk control
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
• Monitoring: Full transparency via Myfxbook
Goal: Provide a scalable, professional, and transparent automated trading solution for investors seeking global exposure with disciplined risk management.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
399 USD per month
1 023%
0
0
USD
USD
80K
USD
USD
36
99%
22 567
70%
95%
2.04
3.20
USD
USD
14%
1:500