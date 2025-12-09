- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
22 896
盈利交易:
16 154 (70.55%)
亏损交易:
6 742 (29.45%)
最好交易:
15 771.43 USD
最差交易:
-904.75 USD
毛利:
142 645.16 USD (7 161 253 pips)
毛利亏损:
-69 637.28 USD (5 316 744 pips)
最大连续赢利:
111 (104.68 USD)
最大连续盈利:
16 189.68 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.04
交易活动:
96.15%
最大入金加载:
6.42%
最近交易:
1 几分钟前
每周交易:
1282
平均持有时间:
4 小时
采收率:
16.97
长期交易:
12 687 (55.41%)
短期交易:
10 209 (44.59%)
利润因子:
2.05
预期回报:
3.19 USD
平均利润:
8.83 USD
平均损失:
-10.33 USD
最大连续失误:
15 (-4 302.71 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-4 302.71 USD (15)
每月增长:
21.63%
年度预测:
262.43%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
13.35 USD
最大值:
4 302.71 USD (9.02%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
14.07% (2 444.85 USD)
净值:
11.85% (9 316.38 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|10127
|GBPJPY
|2938
|XAUAUD
|2440
|USDJPY
|2387
|EURJPY
|1962
|GBPUSD
|1272
|EURUSD
|1018
|USDCHF
|656
|BTCUSD
|96
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|36K
|GBPJPY
|2.9K
|XAUAUD
|11K
|USDJPY
|2.4K
|EURJPY
|3.9K
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|USDCHF
|14K
|BTCUSD
|335
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|32K
|GBPJPY
|40K
|XAUAUD
|-240K
|USDJPY
|-2.4K
|EURJPY
|20K
|GBPUSD
|-15K
|EURUSD
|-926
|USDCHF
|-30K
|BTCUSD
|2M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +15 771.43 USD
最差交易: -905 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 15
最大连续盈利: +104.68 USD
最大连续亏损: -4 302.71 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Headway-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 2
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 18
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.07 × 1176
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.82 × 114
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.05 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.10 × 1734
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|1.42 × 33
AFSID Trading Central Pro | www.afs-id.com
AFSID Pro Global Investment is a premium Expert Advisor built on MetaTrader 4/5, designed for multi‑asset trading with strict risk management and global diversification. The EA combines advanced algorithmic strategies with adaptive entry/exit logic to deliver consistent performance across major markets.
• Platform: MetaTrader 4/5 (MT4+MT5)
• Pairs Traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY
• Minimum Deposit: 5,000 USD
• Strategy: Multi‑timeframe analysis with volatility‑based risk control
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
• Monitoring: Full transparency via Myfxbook
Goal: Provide a scalable, professional, and transparent automated trading solution for investors seeking global exposure with disciplined risk management.
AFSID Pro Global Investment is a premium Expert Advisor built on MetaTrader 4/5, designed for multi‑asset trading with strict risk management and global diversification. The EA combines advanced algorithmic strategies with adaptive entry/exit logic to deliver consistent performance across major markets.
• Platform: MetaTrader 4/5 (MT4+MT5)
• Pairs Traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY
• Minimum Deposit: 5,000 USD
• Strategy: Multi‑timeframe analysis with volatility‑based risk control
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
• Monitoring: Full transparency via Myfxbook
Goal: Provide a scalable, professional, and transparent automated trading solution for investors seeking global exposure with disciplined risk management.
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月399 USD
1 035%
0
0
USD
USD
67K
USD
USD
37
99%
22 896
70%
96%
2.04
3.19
USD
USD
14%
1:500