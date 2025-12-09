信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID Trading Central Pro
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Trading Central Pro

Revano Azka Akhmad
0条评论
可靠性
37
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 399 USD per 
增长自 2025 1 035%
Headway-Real
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
22 896
盈利交易:
16 154 (70.55%)
亏损交易:
6 742 (29.45%)
最好交易:
15 771.43 USD
最差交易:
-904.75 USD
毛利:
142 645.16 USD (7 161 253 pips)
毛利亏损:
-69 637.28 USD (5 316 744 pips)
最大连续赢利:
111 (104.68 USD)
最大连续盈利:
16 189.68 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.04
交易活动:
96.15%
最大入金加载:
6.42%
最近交易:
1 几分钟前
每周交易:
1282
平均持有时间:
4 小时
采收率:
16.97
长期交易:
12 687 (55.41%)
短期交易:
10 209 (44.59%)
利润因子:
2.05
预期回报:
3.19 USD
平均利润:
8.83 USD
平均损失:
-10.33 USD
最大连续失误:
15 (-4 302.71 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-4 302.71 USD (15)
每月增长:
21.63%
年度预测:
262.43%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
13.35 USD
最大值:
4 302.71 USD (9.02%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
14.07% (2 444.85 USD)
净值:
11.85% (9 316.38 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 10127
GBPJPY 2938
XAUAUD 2440
USDJPY 2387
EURJPY 1962
GBPUSD 1272
EURUSD 1018
USDCHF 656
BTCUSD 96
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 36K
GBPJPY 2.9K
XAUAUD 11K
USDJPY 2.4K
EURJPY 3.9K
GBPUSD 1.4K
EURUSD 1.2K
USDCHF 14K
BTCUSD 335
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 32K
GBPJPY 40K
XAUAUD -240K
USDJPY -2.4K
EURJPY 20K
GBPUSD -15K
EURUSD -926
USDCHF -30K
BTCUSD 2M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +15 771.43 USD
最差交易: -905 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 15
最大连续盈利: +104.68 USD
最大连续亏损: -4 302.71 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Headway-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 18
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
FBS-Real-12
0.07 × 1176
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.05 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.10 × 1734
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 16
1.42 × 33
26 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
AFSID Trading Central Pro | www.afs-id.com
AFSID Pro Global Investment is a premium Expert Advisor built on MetaTrader 4/5, designed for multi‑asset trading with strict risk management and global diversification. The EA combines advanced algorithmic strategies with adaptive entry/exit logic to deliver consistent performance across major markets.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 4/5 (MT4+MT5)
•     Pairs Traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY
•     Minimum Deposit: 5,000 USD
•     Strategy: Multi‑timeframe analysis with volatility‑based risk control
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
•     Monitoring: Full transparency via Myfxbook
Goal: Provide a scalable, professional, and transparent automated trading solution for investors seeking global exposure with disciplined risk management.
没有评论
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 02:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 00:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 08:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 08:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
AFSID Trading Central Pro
每月399 USD
1 035%
0
0
USD
67K
USD
37
99%
22 896
70%
96%
2.04
3.19
USD
14%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载