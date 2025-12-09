SignauxSections
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Trading Central Pro

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 avis
Fiabilité
34 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 399 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 910%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
19 451
Bénéfice trades:
13 834 (71.12%)
Perte trades:
5 617 (28.88%)
Meilleure transaction:
15 771.43 USD
Pire transaction:
-904.75 USD
Bénéfice brut:
123 576.33 USD (6 630 980 pips)
Perte brute:
-59 459.77 USD (4 665 337 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
111 (104.68 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
16 189.68 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.88%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
1194
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
14.90
Longs trades:
10 553 (54.25%)
Courts trades:
8 898 (45.75%)
Facteur de profit:
2.08
Rendement attendu:
3.30 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
8.93 USD
Perte moyenne:
-10.59 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
15 (-4 302.71 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4 302.71 USD (15)
Croissance mensuelle:
68.10%
Prévision annuelle:
826.27%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
13.35 USD
Maximal:
4 302.71 USD (9.02%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.07% (2 444.85 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.78% (3 399.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9358
GBPJPY 2386
USDJPY 1963
XAUAUD 1669
EURJPY 1542
GBPUSD 1050
EURUSD 874
USDCHF 513
BTCUSD 96
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 34K
GBPJPY 2.4K
USDJPY 2K
XAUAUD 7K
EURJPY 3.5K
GBPUSD 1.2K
EURUSD 1.1K
USDCHF 13K
BTCUSD 335
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 25K
GBPJPY 49K
USDJPY 1.2K
XAUAUD -137K
EURJPY 28K
GBPUSD -14K
EURUSD -1.9K
USDCHF -25K
BTCUSD 2M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +15 771.43 USD
Pire transaction: -905 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 15
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +104.68 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -4 302.71 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Headway-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 12
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 18
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
FBS-Real-12
0.07 × 1176
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.05 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.19 × 1422
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 16
1.42 × 33
25 plus...
AFSID Trading Central Pro | www.afs-id.com
AFSID Pro Global Investment is a premium Expert Advisor built on MetaTrader 4/5, designed for multi‑asset trading with strict risk management and global diversification. The EA combines advanced algorithmic strategies with adaptive entry/exit logic to deliver consistent performance across major markets.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 4/5 (MT4+MT5)
•     Pairs Traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY
•     Minimum Deposit: 5,000 USD
•     Strategy: Multi‑timeframe analysis with volatility‑based risk control
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
•     Monitoring: Full transparency via Myfxbook
Goal: Provide a scalable, professional, and transparent automated trading solution for investors seeking global exposure with disciplined risk management.
Aucun avis
2025.12.09 08:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 08:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
