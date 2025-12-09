- Croissance
Trades:
19 451
Bénéfice trades:
13 834 (71.12%)
Perte trades:
5 617 (28.88%)
Meilleure transaction:
15 771.43 USD
Pire transaction:
-904.75 USD
Bénéfice brut:
123 576.33 USD (6 630 980 pips)
Perte brute:
-59 459.77 USD (4 665 337 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
111 (104.68 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
16 189.68 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.88%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
1194
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
14.90
Longs trades:
10 553 (54.25%)
Courts trades:
8 898 (45.75%)
Facteur de profit:
2.08
Rendement attendu:
3.30 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
8.93 USD
Perte moyenne:
-10.59 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
15 (-4 302.71 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4 302.71 USD (15)
Croissance mensuelle:
68.10%
Prévision annuelle:
826.27%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
13.35 USD
Maximal:
4 302.71 USD (9.02%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.07% (2 444.85 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.78% (3 399.05 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9358
|GBPJPY
|2386
|USDJPY
|1963
|XAUAUD
|1669
|EURJPY
|1542
|GBPUSD
|1050
|EURUSD
|874
|USDCHF
|513
|BTCUSD
|96
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|34K
|GBPJPY
|2.4K
|USDJPY
|2K
|XAUAUD
|7K
|EURJPY
|3.5K
|GBPUSD
|1.2K
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|USDCHF
|13K
|BTCUSD
|335
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|25K
|GBPJPY
|49K
|USDJPY
|1.2K
|XAUAUD
|-137K
|EURJPY
|28K
|GBPUSD
|-14K
|EURUSD
|-1.9K
|USDCHF
|-25K
|BTCUSD
|2M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Headway-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 18
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.07 × 1176
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.82 × 114
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.05 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.19 × 1422
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|1.42 × 33
AFSID Trading Central Pro | www.afs-id.com
AFSID Pro Global Investment is a premium Expert Advisor built on MetaTrader 4/5, designed for multi‑asset trading with strict risk management and global diversification. The EA combines advanced algorithmic strategies with adaptive entry/exit logic to deliver consistent performance across major markets.
• Platform: MetaTrader 4/5 (MT4+MT5)
• Pairs Traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY
• Minimum Deposit: 5,000 USD
• Strategy: Multi‑timeframe analysis with volatility‑based risk control
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
• Monitoring: Full transparency via Myfxbook
Goal: Provide a scalable, professional, and transparent automated trading solution for investors seeking global exposure with disciplined risk management.
