시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID Trading Central Pro
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Trading Central Pro

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 리뷰
안정성
38
0 / 0 USD
월별 399 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 1 157%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
25 479
이익 거래:
17 929 (70.36%)
손실 거래:
7 550 (29.63%)
최고의 거래:
15 771.43 USD
최악의 거래:
-904.75 USD
총 수익:
158 385.64 USD (7 640 191 pips)
총 손실:
-78 203.48 USD (5 868 252 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
111 (104.68 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
16 189.68 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.04
거래 활동:
97.17%
최대 입금량:
6.42%
최근 거래:
2 분 전
주별 거래 수:
1319
평균 유지 시간:
4 시간
회복 요인:
18.64
롱(주식매수):
13 858 (54.39%)
숏(주식차입매도):
11 621 (45.61%)
수익 요인:
2.03
기대수익:
3.15 USD
평균 이익:
8.83 USD
평균 손실:
-10.36 USD
연속 최대 손실:
15 (-4 302.71 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-4 302.71 USD (15)
월별 성장률:
26.20%
연간 예측:
317.84%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
13.35 USD
최대한의:
4 302.71 USD (9.02%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
14.07% (2 444.85 USD)
자본금별:
15.92% (11 354.30 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 10917
GBPJPY 3229
XAUAUD 3178
USDJPY 2585
EURJPY 2191
GBPUSD 1415
EURUSD 1110
USDCHF 758
BTCUSD 96
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 39K
GBPJPY 3.1K
XAUAUD 15K
USDJPY 2.5K
EURJPY 4K
GBPUSD 1.6K
EURUSD 1.3K
USDCHF 14K
BTCUSD 335
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 42K
GBPJPY 38K
XAUAUD -331K
USDJPY 1.5K
EURJPY 24K
GBPUSD -14K
EURUSD 145
USDCHF -29K
BTCUSD 2M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +15 771.43 USD
최악의 거래: -905 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 15
연속 최대 이익: +104.68 USD
연속 최대 손실: -4 302.71 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Headway-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 18
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
FBS-Real-12
0.07 × 1176
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.05 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.06 × 1849
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 16
1.42 × 33
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.87 × 204
AFSID Trading Central Pro | www.afs-id.com
AFSID Pro Global Investment is a premium Expert Advisor built on MetaTrader 4/5, designed for multi‑asset trading with strict risk management and global diversification. The EA combines advanced algorithmic strategies with adaptive entry/exit logic to deliver consistent performance across major markets.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 4/5 (MT4+MT5)
•     Pairs Traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY
•     Minimum Deposit: 5,000 USD
•     Strategy: Multi‑timeframe analysis with volatility‑based risk control
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
•     Monitoring: Full transparency via Myfxbook
Goal: Provide a scalable, professional, and transparent automated trading solution for investors seeking global exposure with disciplined risk management.
리뷰 없음
2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.24 02:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 00:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 08:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 08:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
AFSID Trading Central Pro
월별 399 USD
1 157%
0
0
USD
74K
USD
38
99%
25 479
70%
97%
2.02
3.15
USD
16%
1:500
