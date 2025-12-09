- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
25 479
이익 거래:
17 929 (70.36%)
손실 거래:
7 550 (29.63%)
최고의 거래:
15 771.43 USD
최악의 거래:
-904.75 USD
총 수익:
158 385.64 USD (7 640 191 pips)
총 손실:
-78 203.48 USD (5 868 252 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
111 (104.68 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
16 189.68 USD (4)
샤프 비율:
0.04
거래 활동:
97.17%
최대 입금량:
6.42%
최근 거래:
2 분 전
주별 거래 수:
1319
평균 유지 시간:
4 시간
회복 요인:
18.64
롱(주식매수):
13 858 (54.39%)
숏(주식차입매도):
11 621 (45.61%)
수익 요인:
2.03
기대수익:
3.15 USD
평균 이익:
8.83 USD
평균 손실:
-10.36 USD
연속 최대 손실:
15 (-4 302.71 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-4 302.71 USD (15)
월별 성장률:
26.20%
연간 예측:
317.84%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
13.35 USD
최대한의:
4 302.71 USD (9.02%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
14.07% (2 444.85 USD)
자본금별:
15.92% (11 354.30 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|10917
|GBPJPY
|3229
|XAUAUD
|3178
|USDJPY
|2585
|EURJPY
|2191
|GBPUSD
|1415
|EURUSD
|1110
|USDCHF
|758
|BTCUSD
|96
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|39K
|GBPJPY
|3.1K
|XAUAUD
|15K
|USDJPY
|2.5K
|EURJPY
|4K
|GBPUSD
|1.6K
|EURUSD
|1.3K
|USDCHF
|14K
|BTCUSD
|335
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|42K
|GBPJPY
|38K
|XAUAUD
|-331K
|USDJPY
|1.5K
|EURJPY
|24K
|GBPUSD
|-14K
|EURUSD
|145
|USDCHF
|-29K
|BTCUSD
|2M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +15 771.43 USD
최악의 거래: -905 USD
연속 최대 이익: 4
연속 최대 손실: 15
연속 최대 이익: +104.68 USD
연속 최대 손실: -4 302.71 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Headway-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 18
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 2
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.07 × 1176
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.82 × 114
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.05 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.06 × 1849
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|1.42 × 33
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.87 × 204
AFSID Trading Central Pro | www.afs-id.com
AFSID Pro Global Investment is a premium Expert Advisor built on MetaTrader 4/5, designed for multi‑asset trading with strict risk management and global diversification. The EA combines advanced algorithmic strategies with adaptive entry/exit logic to deliver consistent performance across major markets.
• Platform: MetaTrader 4/5 (MT4+MT5)
• Pairs Traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY
• Minimum Deposit: 5,000 USD
• Strategy: Multi‑timeframe analysis with volatility‑based risk control
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
• Monitoring: Full transparency via Myfxbook
Goal: Provide a scalable, professional, and transparent automated trading solution for investors seeking global exposure with disciplined risk management.
