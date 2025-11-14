- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
104
Gewinntrades:
61 (58.65%)
Verlusttrades:
43 (41.35%)
Bester Trade:
30.36 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-37.96 USD
Bruttoprofit:
690.56 USD (28 696 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-589.21 USD (20 039 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
8 (81.14 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
126.46 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading-Aktivität:
12.05%
Max deposit load:
2.72%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.62
Long-Positionen:
74 (71.15%)
Short-Positionen:
30 (28.85%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.17
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.97 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
11.32 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-13.70 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-46.67 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-69.56 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-12.66%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
8.20 USD
Maximaler:
164.17 USD (12.97%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
15.35% (164.17 USD)
Kapital:
1.52% (14.35 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|63
|EURUSD
|35
|GBPUSD
|6
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|205
|EURUSD
|-45
|GBPUSD
|-59
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|10K
|EURUSD
|-699
|GBPUSD
|-1.1K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +30.36 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -38 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +81.14 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -46.67 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Longhorn-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 16
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 47
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 41
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.16 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.24 × 405
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
|0.44 × 18
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.81 × 133
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.00 × 19
|
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02
|1.06 × 180
|
TitanFX-05
|1.13 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.86 × 90
|
FXCC1-Live
|1.91 × 43
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|2.17 × 23
|
FxPro.com-Real07
|2.26 × 166
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|2.41 × 32
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|2.58 × 31
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|2.67 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|3.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 43
|3.07 × 14
I trade XAUUSD and EURUSD with max risk of 2%.
We don't aim for massive growth. We aim for 5%-6% target monthly.
If the market allows us to get more then it is a bonus.
Safety and Sustainability is priority for your equity as well as for me.
