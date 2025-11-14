SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / GoldenCompass
William Sudhana

GoldenCompass

William Sudhana
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
21 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 9%
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
104
Gewinntrades:
61 (58.65%)
Verlusttrades:
43 (41.35%)
Bester Trade:
30.36 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-37.96 USD
Bruttoprofit:
690.56 USD (28 696 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-589.21 USD (20 039 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
8 (81.14 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
126.46 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading-Aktivität:
12.05%
Max deposit load:
2.72%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
4 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.62
Long-Positionen:
74 (71.15%)
Short-Positionen:
30 (28.85%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.17
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.97 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
11.32 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-13.70 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-46.67 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-69.56 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-12.66%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
8.20 USD
Maximaler:
164.17 USD (12.97%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
15.35% (164.17 USD)
Kapital:
1.52% (14.35 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 63
EURUSD 35
GBPUSD 6
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 205
EURUSD -45
GBPUSD -59
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 10K
EURUSD -699
GBPUSD -1.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +30.36 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -38 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +81.14 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -46.67 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

VantageInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Longhorn-Real2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 16
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 47
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 41
FPMarkets-Live3
0.16 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.24 × 405
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live
0.44 × 18
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.81 × 133
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.00 × 19
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02
1.06 × 180
TitanFX-05
1.13 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.86 × 90
FXCC1-Live
1.91 × 43
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.17 × 23
FxPro.com-Real07
2.26 × 166
XMGlobal-Real 35
2.41 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live06
2.58 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live03
2.67 × 3
Exness-Real17
3.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 43
3.07 × 14
noch 13 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
I trade XAUUSD and EURUSD with max risk of 2%.
We don't aim for massive growth. We aim for 5%-6% target monthly.
If the market allows us to get more then it is a bonus.
Safety and Sustainability is priority for your equity as well as for me.
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.02 16:21
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
GoldenCompass
30 USD pro Monat
9%
0
0
USD
892
USD
21
0%
104
58%
12%
1.17
0.97
USD
15%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.